Business prof to represent NDP in Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Cheryl Loadman is a passionate and lifelong advocate for social democracy. She believes that Canadians deserve a government that leaves no one behind. She is the New Democratic Party candidate for Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek.

An experienced entrepreneur and educator, Cheryl is currently a faculty member at the Edwards School of Business, University of Saskatchewan, where she teaches International Business, Business and Public Policy, and Business Negotiations. She has also started two businesses.

Before joining Edwards, Cheryl worked as Executive Director of Saskatoon Services for Seniors. She also has over 20 years of experience with the Government of Saskatchewan, which included manager roles in the Ministry of the Economy and five years as Chief of Staff to the Minister of Finance under the Romanow government.

Cheryl has served on over 50 boards for businesses, credit unions, and nonprofits, ranging from Credit Union Central of Saskatchewan to a local theatre group. A dedicated volunteer, Cheryl supports causes like wildlife rescue, homelessness, mental health, and women’s and 2SLGBTQI+ issues. Her efforts have earned her the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal and the Saskatchewan Centennial Medal.

Using her work and life experiences, and the stories of her neighbours to guide her advocacy, Cheryl said she is eager to be a strong voice for the people of Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek. When asked what drew her to politics, Cheryl shared that it wasn’t a single moment or big idea that pulled her into it, but a slow realization that she cares deeply when things feel unfair, and that individual action needs to be taken, when capable, to make the changes that need to happen. Just sitting back and being frustrated changes nothing. Politics, she said, is a place where she can put that frustration and hope to work—it’s about refusing to sit back when you know you could stand up.

Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek is massive, yet it is not the largest constituency in Saskatchewan. Driving across this riding is time-consuming, Cheryl affirmed. It spans several cities, towns and many rural municipalities, all of which are diverse communities, and all with different needs. Given the size of the riding, the elected representative has to be a hard worker and committed to making sure that the collective voices are heard. She feels the current MP has failed to rise to that challenge.

When asked about the significant disconnect between the federal and provincial governments, and how she saw that changing if her party forms government on the 28th,Cheryl said the New Democrats are committed to ensuring that the federation works. That means working with Premiers who put their province first but still care deeply about confederation. The energy and commitment to creating a better, cohesive Canada, she said, is what defines the NDP as different from other parties. The NDP is a national party with, in her words, “some of the hardest working MPs in the country – we have to be…we are a small but mighty team who have achieved a lot.”

Saskatchewan only holds 14 seats out of the 343 that will be filled in the House of Commons after the upcoming election. When questioned about how much influence those seats can have, Cheryl responded that while Ontario and Quebec hold a significant number of seats in the House of Commons, which gives MPs from those provinces greater levels of influence, this doesn’t mean that Western rural MPs are powerless. Influence in Parliament is not only about numbers, but it is also about strategic positioning, coalition-building, and persistence. That means rural Saskatchewan needs to send energetic, committed individuals to Ottawa who will work hard for them! Who will fight every day to raise their concerns and not be stymied by obstacles?

“NDP MPs work hard to be good at what they do. Our NDP MPs often become subject-matter experts on agriculture, natural resources, and even rural issues. We do this because we fight for issues that cut across provincial lines and are vital to the whole country.”

She continued that NDP MPs are energized by the fact that they represent average Canadians whom they care deeply about. This is how issues like grain transportation, healthcare, pharmacare, dental care, daycare or even rural broadband access have received national attention in the past. “WE raise these issues because they are important to being a better Canada,” she said.

Voters often look to the leaders of political parties when determining who they will vote for. If faced with a comment such as, ‘I would vote for you as an MP, but I can’t align myself with your party leader,’ Cheryl said the NDP is more than just its leader. It is a party rooted in the values and voices of people from our communities—workers, farmers, students, caregivers, and small business owners. The NDP is a party that values fairness, equity, and building communities that work for everyone. As an MP, her job would be to represent Carlton Trail Eagle Creek on the national stage, and she would work to make sure the region’s voice is heard and its needs are not overlooked.

With First Nations in the riding, engagement with them is important. Building relationships with all First Nations is not only a priority, Cheryl stated, but it is also how New Democrats work. They work to build long-term, consistent relationships, not just visiting during elections or announcements. Cheryl noted that, “If I am elected, I will work to establish ongoing dialogue and trust and ensure that Indigenous voices help shape policy decisions that impact their lands, economies, health systems, and governance. I see my role as an advocate and ally—pushing for real progress, holding the government accountable, and standing behind Indigenous communities as they lead the way forward on such files as truth and reconciliation, respecting treaty rights, closing infrastructure gaps, and supporting Indigenous-led solutions.”

Cheryl stated she would like people to know that she is running because she cares deeply about rural Saskatchewan, this province, and this country. She has spent her life listening, learning, and helping others—whether in a classroom as a professor or in the community as a volunteer, or around the kitchen tables of voters as a political activist. She believes in doing the work, talking to people on their doorstep.

Like every NDP candidate, she said, she goes to work each morning trying to make things better, for families, for workers, for people living on the margins, for seniors, and future generations, because that is who she is. She is not afraid to ask tough questions, to challenge systems that do not serve us well, and to work with those she does not agree with in order to find solutions that make a difference.

People in Saskatchewan are incredibly friendly and open to sharing their views – simply, we all believe in our democratic system, no matter which party is standing at the door.

Cheryl says she is running in this election “because we need policies that support rural businesses, strengthen rural communities, and drive sustainable economic growth in rural Canada. Unlike the other parties, I and the New Democrats, want policies that support industry while also supporting people by keeping and building good jobs and growing economies in our region. The NDP’s job is to be the voice of the average Canadian and our communities. Together, we can build a Canada that takes care of everyone.”