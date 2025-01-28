Business pathways start at Medicine Hat College

Taylor Hicke chose Medicine Hat College (MHC) for its small size, welcoming community and proximity to his hometown of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, but the connections he made and the opportunities he had led to his decision to stay.

“The biggest highlight of my experience was the relationships I was able to build through my two years at MHC,” says the Sport & Event Marketing and Management graduate from the School of Business. “Some of my instructors became mentors and that was a big part of my success within the program.”

MHC’s School of Business is deeply connected to Southeast Alberta, providing real world learning experiences for students across all of its programs. In addition to specialty programs like Sport & Event Marketing and Management and Service Dog and Canine Management Studies, the school offers a robust Business Administration diploma program with majors in accounting, financial services, management and marketing, plus pathways to further education like degrees and professional designations. A diploma in Administrative Office Management and certificate options for Administrative Office Professional, Advanced Accounting, Intermediate Accounting and Marketing (new for Fall 2025) are also available.

As Taylor discovered, students in MHC’s School of Business don’t just study. They engage in immersive experiences, learn directly from seasoned industry professionals, delve into real company case studies, and, in select programs, participate in transformative workplace integrated learning. For Taylor, that meant hands-on group work to create marketing campaigns for local businesses, provide support for sporting events, and fundraise for community causes.

Now Taylor is putting his education to work as a member of the marketing team at South Country Co-op’s Business Support Centre.

“My studies at MHC really prepared me for my career and everything I am doing on a daily basis like marketing plans, sponsorship and graphic design,” says Taylor. He also continues in his role as basketball game night lead for Rattlers Athletics, utilizing his event management skills and keeping him connected to MHC.

“We’re here to help students discover their passions,” adds Dr. Morgan Blair, dean of the School of Business and Continuing Studies. ”Through rigorous coursework, networking opportunities, and enriching extracurricular activities, students cultivate the professional they aspire to become. Connected. Confident. Capable. When you enroll with us, you’re not just starting a course or program – you’re launching your career.”

Get started today! Visit www.mhc.ab.ca/welcomeSK