Bus driver and 27 students injured in single vehicle collision

An adult bus driver and 27 students were injured following a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus in the Tisdale RCMP detachment area.

Tisdale RCMP reported the incident occurred at around 3:55 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Township Road 424 and Range Road 2160 roughly 22 km southwest of Tisdale.

Police report that 27 children between the ages of 14 and 17 were on the bus with the adult bus driver at the time of the collision. The bus driver and 26 children were transported to hospital by EMS and parents. One child was taken to hospital in Saskatoon by STARS air ambulance.

Six children have injuries described as serious in nature, while 21 have injuries described as non-life-threatening. The adult bus drivers injuries were originally described as non-life-threatening in an update issued Monday evening. On Tuesday, Tisdale RCMP reported the bus driver’s injuries were serious in nature.

RCMP declined to share further details about the injuries and treatment due to privacy concerns.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Tisdale RCMP thanked first responders from Melfort, Tisdale, and Naicam who assisted with the response, as well as teachers, parents, and community members of Kinistin Saulteaux Nation who offered their support.

Northeast School Division Director of Education Stacy Lair confirmed Tuesday morning that 27 Tisdale middle and secondary students were involved in a school bus accident near Kinistin. Lair wrote that some students were airlifted for medical attention and some had serious injuries.

“We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all the emergency responders and health practitioners for their quick response and care to all those involved,” reads the statement. “On behalf of all of us at NESD we are sending our healing thoughts and wishes for a quick recovery to those involved.”