Burnt Thicket Theatre takes on gratitude in the face of depression with ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Burnt Thicket Theatre Production Company has performed the award-winning hit comedy ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ to Prince Albert in communities across Saskatchewan since March 17, and on April 9 they’ll be in Prince Albert at the EA Rawlinson Centre.

“For seven years we’ve dreamed of bringing this story to smaller centres across our province, with talk-backs after every show,” director Stephen Waldschmidt said in a press release. “We’re delighted to partner with OSAC in supporting arts accessibility and mental health awareness all over Saskatchewan.

Waldschmidt said depression is a common mental illness in Canada, but one that is also treatable. He said the play focuses on the conviction that while things may not always “get brilliant, they will get better even when facing mental health challenge.”

“In a time when so many face mental health challenges, we’re grateful to bring back this perceptive, whimsical narrative that speaks with realism and hope,” Waldschmidt said.

‘Every Brilliant Thing’ is presented by the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils (OSAC). The show stars Elizabeth Nepjuk in a performance that touches on themes of depression, gratitude, and the lengths we go to for those we love.

Born and raised in Saskatoon, Nepjuk an award-winning actor, producer, and emerging director who said she’s thrilled to be a part of this iteration of ‘Every Brilliant Thing’.

“It’s been wonderful getting to see so much of the province and connecting with folks from all over,” Nepjuk wrote in an email to the Herald. “ I’ve learned a lot about mental health/suicide in rural communities and sharing this story and its message of hope and love has been a gift for both myself and the people coming to see it. The conversations we’ve had in the talkbacks after the performances have been filled with incredible stories of pain, strength, and resilience in the face of dark times and troubled thoughts.”

Burnt Thicket’s previous production of ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ began in 2018. The show sold out runs and festivals in Saskatoon, Regina, Calgary, and Langley.

Nepjuk was among the audience members and the time, and loved Jenna-Lee Hyde’s performance in the role. She immediately fell in love with the play.

“It is so beautiful and moving, and somehow manages to tie both love and loss together in a way that really takes care of both the audience and performer,” Nepjuk wrote. “When Stephen approached me to take over the role for this tour and then the production at Rosebud Theatre this summer, I said yes without hesitation. As an actor, the chance to work on a script this good comes around very rarely.”

Prince Albert is the 13th community on the 18 community tour. Burnt Thicket’s previous performances included stops in Tisdale, Melfort, and La Ronge. The tour ends with a performance in Humboldt on April 17.

“I’ve learned a lot on this tour about the mental health journeys of rural folks and farmers – the stigma surrounding discussion or even acknowledgment of people’s struggles, the isolation that is felt, the inability to ask for help without seeming or feeling weak,” Nepjuk wrote. “By giving people the gift of this powerful story, we are just cracking open a door for them – giving them a chance to see themselves or loved ones in the story and showing them a way forward with hope, gratitude, and support.”

‘Every Brilliant Thing’ begins at 7:30 p.m. at the EA Rawlinson Centre on April 9, and 7:30 p.m. at the Station Arts Centre in Rosthern on April 10. All performances will be followed by an optional discussion with the audience and artists. Many will include mental health professionals sharing their perspectives after seeing the show.

The play contains discussions about severe depression and is not suitable for young children. The recommended age is 14 and older.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald