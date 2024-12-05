Burning of the Brand launches 53rd Agribition

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

The 53rd Canadian Western Agribition was held in Regina last week, drawing in thousands of visitors and exhibitors from around the world.

CWA president Michael Latimer told reporters how in 2023, more than 1,000 international visitors from 60 countries came to Agribition. This year also saw a large number of people from other countries come to the show, highlighted by delegations from Argentina and Kazakhstan.

“It’s a great place for companies to do business,” Latimer said of Agribition. “So we’ve got a lot of bigger companies, small companies, and local businesses that use Agribition as the platform to get people together. We want to facilitate that.”

Another audience the CWA wants to continue attracting is the younger generation, as more than 5,000 students were anticipated to pass through the gates during the week.

“Traditionally, we’ve actually had more, but bussing has become really expensive to get the kids here, so in the future, we’ll be looking for some support,” explained Latimer. “We got to get more kids here, and we think that’s actually quite important because they’re here to learn about agriculture. It’s part of the curriculum. It’s built into that, and this is a great place to do it, because not every kid’s able to get out to a farm anymore.”

It’s also a show that newly named provincial Agriculture Minister and Cannington MLA Daryl Harrison has rarely missed.

“I’m very proud to be here as the Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture,” he replied when asked by the World-Spectator how it felt to attend Agribition in his new official capacity. “I’m just delighted. I’ve missed very few shows over the years, and it’s definitely written in on the calendar each and every year.”

Before the Burning of the Brand, which is the official opening of Agribition each year, Harrison paid tribute to the agriculture producers across the province, highlighting their importance in an ever expanding global market.

“The ranchers and farmers at this show are leaders in the industry—not just provincial leaders, but global leaders,” he said. “You are absolutely vital to the story we tell about Saskatchewan, but it’s really you, the story here in ag. It’s a story of hard work and commitment. It’s a story of best practices that set the bar very high in terms of quality and stewardship. It’s a story of innovation that leads to the good ideas which help transform and improve this industry. That’s because good ideas do not stop at any border. Good ideas drive change and enable progress everywhere.”

Looking toward the future, Harrison beamed with optimism for the agriculture industry and how agribusiness in the province continues to soar.

“Now, the world you’ve helped to feed for generations is looking to you more and more to keep shaping the future of this industry,” he said. “The government of Saskatchewan is proud to have been a partner of Agribition since its first show more than 50 years ago. After all, agriculture has always been a keystone for the province, and we don’t see that changing.

“Our long-term economic growth plan leans heavily on agriculture for several key targets. For example, our 2030 goal of $3 billion in livestock gas receipts was exceeded last year by half a billion dollars. Agribusiness gives us the perfect platform to showcase why we are where we are. I encourage you all to make the most of this week ahead, take part in the events. Learn more about the industry and tell the great story of Saskatchewan—your great story.”

Echoing the importance of agriculture across the nation was federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAuley.

“Events like Agribition are so vital. They keep us connected to the very best the sector has to offer, and it helps Canadian farmers and ranchers stay on the cutting edge of innovation,” he said. “We produce the best products in the world, and it’s so important that we have shows like this to indicate to the people what it’s all about. Meat does not come out of a showcase and milk out of a bottle. It takes a lot to produce those products, and it’s so important that all sectors of society understand if they don’t have farmers and ranchers, they do not eat.”

Riders’ coach wields hot iron

Saskatchewan Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace had the honour of burning the CWA brand into a wooden plank, thus opening the 53rd Canadian Western Agribition. With gloved hands, Mace carefully applied the branding iron to the wood as flames licked and smoke rose.

“What an honour to be here, and it’s no shock seeing all the people here, all the people that are coming to visit, even first timers like myself and my family,” Mace said. “It’s no shock that it’s 53 years strong, and certainly at least 53 more.”

A first-time brander, Mace told the World-Spectator that he didn’t really know what he was going to apply red hot metal to: a two-by-four or a Hereford.

“I asked a few questions this morning, I was happy that it was a piece of wood! It was so cool,” he said. “I was a little nervous, what am I branding? I’ve never done it before. That was awesome. And just to see all the people speaking in front of me and understanding the totality of what Agribition is and what it brings on a global stage, it’s extremely honourable.”

After a quick media scrum, Mace was greeted by some young fans who asked for an autograph.

Agribition CEO Shaun Kindopp pointed to community spirit when asked about the decision to choose Mace to take the brand this year.

“I think if you look at what he’s done with that team, just the way that he’s got the community rallying around that team, you’ve seen a lot more positivity coming through,” he explained. “The guy speaks leadership.”