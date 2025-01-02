Bullying videos draw public’s ire in Chatham

Pam Wright

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Chatham Voice

Chatham-Kent police say no charges will be laid following an altercation between two children in a local park just before Christmas.

Two videos of the incident – which saw a youngster kick a smaller child in the face – went viral on social media, triggering an emotional response from the public and the presumed parents of both of the children.

Outraged keyboard commenters called for justice for the youngster who was assaulted and action from the police. There were numerous complaints made about bystanders who stood and watched, as well strong words about whomever filmed the video.

Female voices can be heard laughing in the background and taunts were made toward the victim as the clash escalated.

Two posts of the incident, that took place around playground equipment, garnered hundreds of views and responses, calling out one of the youths for bullying a smaller youngster.

“I saw a video of one child dressed in red and the other dressed in black,” wrote one woman on Chatham Rant and Rave!. “The one dressed in red to me was definitely the bully. It was absolutely disgusting. How about raising your child(ren) with some morals and values? Just my opinion.”

The videos have since been taken down.

According to a media release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, a thorough investigation was completed. No charges will be laid, it said, because the youngsters involved were under the age of 12.

“Children under 12 cannot be charged with criminal offences in Canada,” police said in the media release.

In such cases, police said, officers issue a caution and provide guidance and support to the parents.

“The Chatham-Kent Police Service remains committed to working with the community to foster a safe environment for our youth, emphasizing prevention and education while holding individuals accountable for their actions,” the statement read. “We encourage parents and guardians to engage in open dialogue with their children about the consequences of criminal behaviour and the importance of making positive choices.”Others in the community are offering help. Terry Jenkins of T.J. Stables posted online that she would be willing to enroll both of the youths in the Acceptional Riders Equine Assisted Learning and Trauma Therapy program designed to help children and families facing trauma.

The program, which has been running for 35 years, utilizes horses in a 12-week therapeutic effort.

“Bullying is a symptom of an underlying problem and better choices is a solution. That child is at a formative point in life and needs help. This can even be a family session,” Jenkins wrote.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Equine Program for the youth involved can contact T.J. Stables on Facebook.

Mike Neuts, who founded the Make Children Better Now agency after he lost his 10-year-old son Myles to a bullying incident 26 years ago, told The Voice he believes more should can be done.

“I’m appalled by the video,” Neuts said. “I can’t stand that the police can do nothing.”

Neuts, a strong proponent of the anti-bullying message, continues to tell Myles’ story, speaking to school children across Canada.

Unfortunately, he said bullying appears to be getting worse instead of better.

“I think we’re following the U.S. which is heavy on civil litigation,” he added, meaning educators and officials are shying away from the bullying label.

“School boards are coming to the conclusion they can’t designate kids as bullies,” Neuts said.

Another factor is the acceptance of bullying by top elected officials around the globe, he said.