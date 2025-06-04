Building nuclear expertise in Saskatchewan

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

When Saskatchewan sets out on a mission, the world takes notice.

In May, the Government of Saskatchewan’s Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and Minister Responsible for SaskPower, Jeremy Harrison, led a delegation on a mission to Poland. Poland hosted the World Nuclear Supply Chain Conference. The next week, the government wasted no time with proceeding forward to make Saskatchewan an international and nation-wide hot spot for nuclear expertise. The province is hosting a renowned International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) program at the University of Saskatchewan (USask). The program began on May 26 and runs until June 6.

IAEA is responsible for establishing and promoting the international standards for nuclear energy. Their guidance on the safe use of nuclear energy protects people and the environment. IAEA also provides knowledge management, technical support and expertise for countries developing nuclear power programs from start to finish.

“Our government is proud to support the Canadian National Nuclear Energy Management School (NEMS) at the University of Saskatchewan—an internationally respected program that is helping build local expertise and capacity in the nuclear sector,” said Harrison.

Previously, the province of Ontario hosted the elite program. Due to USask’s College of Engineering leadership, the Saskatchewan campus will now host the world-class two-week program. Harrison said the prairie province is a prime location with USask’s world-class nuclear research infrastructure and existing nuclear energy expertise.

“Hosting this IAEA-led training for the first time outside Ontario reflects Saskatchewan’s growing role in advancing nuclear energy,” said Harrison.

The College of Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan is revered as being an exceptional location for the two-week training grounds. The campus provides opportunities to attend technical tours and presentations on nuclear energy. The facilities include Canada’s only synchrotron at the Canadian Light source facility, the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation and the Saskatchewan Centre for Cyclotron Sciences.

As explained by the Canadian Light source facility’s website, a synchrotron creates various types of light through directing and accelerating electrons around a ring to nearly the speed of light. The facility website also states that the process enables scholars and experts to experiment and analyze the way light interacts with different materials by studying the structural and chemical properties of the materials at a molecular level.

The Centre for Cyclotron Sciences is Saskatchewan’s first cyclotron and radioisotope production facility. According to the facility’s website, they supply radiopharmaceuticals to Royal University Hospital, which is used to diagnose and treat Saskatchewan patients for illnesses, such as cancer, through PET‐CT scans.

The Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation reports that they continue to build expertise through the discovery and application of nuclear science for medical health advancements. The centre states that the progress includes the importance of environmental sustainability for the benefit of both Saskatchewan and international societies.

“From clean energy to health care and beyond, USask has a long and distinguished history in nuclear science,” USask Vice-President of Research Baljit Singh. “Hosting NEMS underscores our mission to develop the knowledge, talent and innovation that can build a more sustainable future for all. We look forward to hosting changemakers from across Canada during this exciting two-weeks.”

There is a high level of interest in the Canadian National Nuclear Energy Management School (NEMS) at the University of Saskatchewan (USask). Across Canada, over 250 applicants for the NEMS program were submitted. The application requirements included an entrance exam before qualifying for registration. Upon completion of the world-class two-week program, accepted participant are required to write another exam.

Currently, the nuclear energy advanced education is in its first week at USask with a series of nuclear-intensive courses. The scholars are mid-level professionals with existing education, knowledge and direct work experience. The motive is to heighten their specialization on nuclear energy specifically.

“Strategic partnerships with educational institutions and global agencies like the IAEA are essential as we work to attract and train the 2,500 to 3,500 skilled workers needed to support our province’s future in nuclear development,” Harrison said.

The professors currently instructing the scholars in the NEMS program are nuclear energy experts from around the world. Topics that the professors are covering include nuclear security and safety, operation, maintenance and licensing. In addition, the curriculum includes a focus on consideration for nuclear power in a greenfield jurisdiction.

The demographic of Saskatchewan is what is known as a greenfield jurisdiction. This is because the province does not currently have nuclear power in its electricity system at this time. Last week, while at the World Nuclear Supply Chain Conference in Poland, Saskatchewan Minister Harrison and his colleagues had an opportunity to explore topics such as Saskatchewan’s present state as a greenfield jurisdiction.

The Minister also spoke at the World Nuclear Supply Chain Conference in Poland to highlight the significant role Saskatchewan has in the global expansion for nuclear energy. The Poland mission deepened Saskatchewan’s ties with international nuclear industry stakeholders. It also provided a platform to promote and showcase the vast opportunities in the land of living skies with an emphasis on key advantages in enhancing energy security around the world.

“Saskatchewan will play an essential role in delivering on the global declaration to triple nuclear energy worldwide by 2050,” said Minister Harrison last week.

While overseas, the Saskatchewan Minister and his delegation met with international government officials, utility companies, energy suppliers, manufacturers and new industry entrants, to discuss, explore and unify important networks. These opportunities are vital for important international collaboration with world leaders in the nuclear power industry. The importance of networking electrifies global connections and profiles the strengths within the province of Saskatchewan.

“This world-class conference [in Poland] is an incredible opportunity for Saskatchewan to collaborate with international governments, industries and suppliers, particularly those involved in nuclear reactor development,” Minister Harrison said. “As a greenfield jurisdiction, our province needs to engage with experienced partners to learn about best practices, so we can improve efficiencies and lower costs in our nuclear journey.”

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to advocate for the prairie province. The leadership includes advanced education while building a nuclear workforce, suppliers, research capacities and an international reputation for nuclear energy expertise. The recent advancements with the Canadian National Nuclear Energy Management School (NEMS) at USask demonstrates the commitment towards an innovative province.

The NEMS program runs from May 26-June 6. It welcomed 50 students from Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and the Northwest Territories. The Nuclear School of Energy Management is supported by the University of Saskatchewan, SaskPower, Crown Investments Corporation and Prairies Economic Development Canada.