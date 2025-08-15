Buhl Fire under control after recent rains

More moisture over the past week has been a welcome sight for residents of Waskesiu.

Parks Canada has lifted the pre-evacuation order and the Buhl Fire is no longer a threat. Waskesiu Community Council chair Jim Kerby Chair said on Friday that the recent rainfall was a welcome sight for northern residents.

“A lot has happened in the last week or so, and for a change, all of it is great news for Waskesiu and our neighbouring communities,” Kerby wrote in an email.

“The Buhl wildfire has been very well managed and it poses no threat to the community whatsoever. We have had a lot of rain, and the fire ban and pre-evacuation orders have both been lifted—a grand slam of great news.”

According to a Prince Albert National Park Facebook post on Aug. 13, the risk to nearby communities has reduced due to increasing containment of the Buhl Fire on its eastern and southeastern flanks.

The Buhl Fire is now being managed by the SPSA as part of the Weyakwin Complex, which also includes the Ditch02 and Hawk fires. Parks Canada will continue to coordinate and collaborate with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency with unified objectives to ensure public safety and the protection of communities and infrastructure.

With the Buhl Fire being managed as part of the Weyakwin Complex, Parks Canada will only update the public on the status of Buhl Fire within Prince Albert National Park on Wednesdays or when there are significant changes. Updates will be posted to the Prince Albert National Park Facebook page and website.

Kerby said that the Buhl Fire disrupted a normal summer in Waskesiu but things are returning to normal.

“The uncertainty caused by wildfires and smoke this summer has been hard on our local businesses but – make no mistake – Waskesiu is fully open for business,” Kerby wrote. “Our local Chamber is actively promoting that message through a new ‘Waskesiu is Waiting’ campaign – inviting everyone to come and enjoy all that Waskesiu has to offer.

“The timing of this turnaround couldn’t be better. There is free admission to Prince Albert National Park until Sept 2 and – even better – we have a lot of really great events upcoming.”

Kerby pointed to several events on the horizon.

“Waskesiu’s biggest event of the year – the Waskesiu Lakeside Music Festival – kicks off on Friday, August 22 and runs until Sunday, August 24. It’s a great, family-friendly weekend of free music – lots to do for the entire family. What a great way to celebrate,” Kerby wrote. Visit www.lakesidefestival.ca for more details.

“Watch for our other Waskesiu events in September too – including the Reel Rave International Film Festival, the Saskatchewan Open Tennis Tournament, and the Outter Limits Fun Run,” Kerby wrote. For more information visit www.waskesiurecreation.ca

The provincial fire ban issued July 10 has now been lifted.

The Buhl Fire, first identified on June 29 was caused by a lightning strike. As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 15, there are 79 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, five are categorized as contained, 12 are not contained, 40 are ongoing assessments and 22 are listed as protecting values.

Four communities are currently under an evacuation order: La Plonge Reserve; Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay; Patuanak/English River First Nation; as well as priority individuals from the Northern Village of Beauval.

