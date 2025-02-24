Buffalo Party hires security for 51st state fundraiser at Regina German Club in case of protest

Nykole King

The Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan says online comments opposing its upcoming fundraiser in Regina have prompted the right-of-centre political party to hire security and ask for a police presence in case of protest.

The March 1 event is being described as a discussion of what Saskatchewan could potentially stand to lose or gain from the province joining the U.S. as its 51st state, following recent threats made by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada.

Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Feb. 20.

The Buffalo Party has rented the German Club as the venue for the “51st State Discussion Fundraiser” and online commenters have said they plan to protest.

The comments range from accusations that the event is a platform for right-wing and anti-trans pundits to calls for the Buffalo Party to be charged with treason because of the event’s theme. Some also criticized the venue, calling the club fascists for allowing the event to take place there.

“This is despicable.. on so many levels. Shame on the German Club Regina for hosting,’ said one Facebook comment.

“This is NOT up for discussion. Canadians are already saying NO. 44 million of them. What don’t you get? … And yes, you should be jailed for treason,” said another social media post about the Buffalo Party.

The fundraiser is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 1.

Tim Kasprick, a Buffalo Party candidate for Yorkton in the 2024 provincial election, is scheduled to perform a comedy act as his “alter ego Timothy Trump, who is “very pro Saskatchewan becoming the 51st State,” according to the event listing. Lee Harding is to argue against separation.

Lise Merle, a 2024 Regina public school board trustee candidate is also slated to speak in favour of removing “radical gender ideology from education.”

In a Feb. 20 interview, Buffalo Party Leader Phil Zajac described some of the online messages as aggressive and said that in addition to asking for a police presence at the event, he has also filed reports with the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The RPS confirmed that a police report has been filed in relation to the online comments but would not say whether it is sending officers to monitor the event.

“As we do any time there is the possibility of a protest, we gather as much information as we can about the situation, assess that information and use it to determine next steps in relation to how we respond,” the RPS said in an emailed response. “If it is determined police presence is required, we will have officers attend.”

The fundraiser is set to end with a panel discussion and a “mock audience vote” on whether to separate or not.

The Regina German Club, which aims to promote German culture, cuisine and heritage, bridging all cultures in Saskatchewan, according to its website, declined a request for comment.

But manager Kerri Van Loosen posted a letter to Facebook on Feb. 8 stating that it has been receiving “threats” and “harassment.” The letter emphasizes that the club does not endorse any political messages by those who book the venue.

The Buffalo Party also posted a letter on social media on Feb. 17, calling for an end to the “vitriol” against the German Club.

