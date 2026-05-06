Buckland homes threatened as PAGC coordinates regional evacuations

One home has flooded and two more are in danger in the RM of Buckland as crews work to protect people, property and infrastructure from rising water along the Shell and Sturgeon rivers.

In a media release issued at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the RM said it declared a local state of emergency at 10:01 a.m. Monday because of significant flooding along the Shell/Sturgeon River. An evacuation alert for Shell River Heights was issued at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

“Efforts are focused on saving people, property and infrastructure – in that order,” the RM said in the release.

The RM said it is working with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, Buckland Fire Department, Wahpeton Band Council and volunteers to secure homes along the Sturgeon River.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that one home was flooded, and two more are currently assessed as in danger,” the release said.

The RM said flood prevention systems were being installed Tuesday in the Shell River Heights area. It also offered sympathies to the family whose home was flooded and to others affected by what it called an extreme weather event.



Submitted photo/Allister Nawakayas (Emergency Coordinator)

Community members travel by canoe through floodwaters in Red Earth Cree Nation Tuesday morning as emergency crews respond to rising water levels.

SPSA also confirmed Tuesday that houses have been impacted, but said more time was needed to provide details on the extent of damage to homes, farms, yards or outbuildings.

The agency said it has deployed resources, emergency response teams, and Type 1 crew members to the Buckland area to support the flood response. SPSA said it has also provided pumps and barrier supplies.

Although the RM issued an evacuation alert Monday, SPSA said Tuesday the RM of Buckland had not requested provincial support with an evacuation at that time.

The RM said road closures are in place throughout the municipality. A road conditions update posted on the RM website Tuesday afternoon, with the latest update marked 10 a.m., listed closures on Paddockwood Road north of Highway 355, Whitestar Road from the 3rd Meridian east to “the sand road” near the Shell River/Sturgeon River, Cement Bridge at NW 32-49-27, Gobeil Road north of Highway 355 and John’s Road north of Highway 355.

The RM said it is also aware of water crossing several municipal roads due to warm temperatures and rapid snowmelt. The municipality warned that conditions are changing quickly and may vary within hours. Drivers are being asked to check the status of roads before travelling, avoid driving through water, and obey barriers and road closures.

Flooding was also affecting nearby road access outside Buckland. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the RM of Paddockwood said the road directly east of the Village of Paddockwood has washed out, leaving access available only from the north and west at that time.

During a Monday interview, RM of Buckland Coun. Daryl Cartier said the municipality was already dealing with major flooding and about 20 roads with water running over them.

“We got major flooding,” Cartier said Monday. “There’s like 20 roads with water running over. Some are washing out.”

Cartier said some residents were blocked by water on both sides, but could still get out at the time of the interview. He said the RM was taking the situation “hour by hour.”

SPSA said residents and businesses have six months to submit claims once a community has requested designation under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program. The RM has previously asked residents dealing with flood damage or supply purchases to document losses, invoices and evidence.

The flooding is also affecting First Nations communities in the region. In a Tuesday release, the Prince Albert Grand Council said record flooding along the Shell and Carrot rivers had forced evacuations form Red Earth Cree Nation and Shoal Lake Cree Nation and prompted PAGC to activate its Emergency Operations Centre.

The flooding is also affecting First Nations communities in the region. In a Tuesday release, the Prince Albert Grand Council said record flooding along the Shell and Carrot rivers had forced evacuations from Red Earth Cree Nation and Shoal Lake Cree Nation and prompted PAGC to activate its Emergency Operations Centre.

PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said Tuesday that several First Nations were being affected by flooding, including Shoal Lake Cree Nation, Red Earth Cree Nation, James Smith Cree Nation, Wahpeton Dakota Nation, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Little Red River First Nation, Montreal Lake Cree Nation and Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

He said Sturgeon Lake First Nation declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon.

Hardlotte said Priority 1 evacuees, including people with health needs, Elders and vulnerable members, had been evacuated from Shoal Lake and Red Earth. He estimated roughly 200 to 300 people had been evacuated, though he said emergency coordinators would have exact numbers. Some evacuees were being brought to Prince Albert hotels, while others were being supported in Saskatoon with help from the Canadian Red Cross.

Hardlotte said the Water Security Agency has indicated water levels have not yet reached their peak. He said the flooding was caused by heavy snowfall, late April snowstorms and large volumes of water moving through river systems.

“I commend everybody, and I encourage everybody and motivate everybody to work together,” Hardlotte said, adding that First Nations leadership, health staff, emergency agencies and other levels of government were all involved in the response.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca