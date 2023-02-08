Buckland Fire and Rescue assist Sask. Public Safety Agency with snowmobile fire

Around 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Buckland Fire and Rescue was called out for a snowmobile on fire in the ditch on Highway 2 North.

Three firefighters in Engine 51 responded and were met with staff from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency that were containing the fire. Using an attack line from Engine 51, the fire was extinguished with foam and water.

After the scene was cleared, Buckland firefighters were able to return to the fire hall.

On their Facebook page, Buckland Fire and Rescue thanked the firefighters that responded, as well as the crew from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.