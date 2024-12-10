Brunch with Santa raises $100,000 for Rose Garden Hospice

The first annual Brunch with Santa for the Rose Garden Hospice exceeded all expectations as a fundraiser.

After the final tally the event raised $100,000 for the Rose Garden Hospice.

Ian Dickson, the Community Engagement and Fundraising Coordinator for the Rose Garden Hospice, was ecstatic.

“I am thrilled. I’m a bit overwhelmed almost by the support that we got,” he said. “I shouldn’t be too surprised because it’s such an amazing close-knit community, but people really stepped up and we ended up raising over $100,000 for the Hospice.”

This event, along with the Run with Rose in May, helped the Rose Garden Hospice to continue the work that is done at the Hospice.

“It is just phenomenal,” Dickson said. “We had an event earlier in the year and had a similar amount raised last May. Now with this one, it just makes a huge difference for the level of service that we can offer here at the Hospice. We’re all just very thrilled with the results.”

Dickson thanked the Prince Albert and Area community who attended and supported the event. He said the community has been instrumental in the success of the Rose Garden Hospice.

With the success of the first event, the organizers are already thinking about next year.

“We have a meeting this week with the committee that organized this whole event because it takes many hands,” Dickson said. “That committee was led up by Barb Broda and Sharon Griffin, who are both on the board, but then led the whole team for this event. We’ve already got ideas about what to do differently next year, what to do the same and how to market a little bit differently.

“There’s so much on offer that we had at the event. It almost surprised us, even though we organized it, just to see how it all flowed together. It’s going to be even more exciting next year for sure,” he added.

There were more than 50 dedicated volunteers who helped plan and implement the day. Dickson thanked The Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation and Mark and Tori Ripley, who matched donations made at the event up to $25,000.00. He also thanked he Broda Group and Barry & Donna Dutchak as Platinum sponsors. As well as all Diamond, Gold, and Silver sponsors.

“We’re so grateful for the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation, and Mark and Tori Ripley for even they had already agreed to match $10,000. Then to step it up and surprise us on the day and offer $25,000 match really put us over the top of our goal. Were all very grateful here at the Hospice.

The event included many family friendly activities, a live auction, silent auction, brunch and was all wrapped together with a visit from Santa Claus on Nov. 30 at Plaza 88.