Bronze, it is, for Saskatchewan Huskies in men’s hockey, volleyball

Darren Zary

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Huskies 4, Bold 1

A bronze is not gold, but it’s something.

“For sure, it’s an accomplishment just to get here,” University of Saskatchewan Huskies head coach Brandin Cote said after his Canada West conference champions collected bronze medals for a 4-1 victory Sunday over the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold at this year’s University Cup in Ottawa. Ont.

“It’s a real tough road for every conference to come out of it. We were lucky to do that. We’re proud of that. We’re proud of our performance here. We had a tough one (semifinal loss) against Concordia, but it was so tight. They’re a great team; anything can happen.

“I’m proud of our guys’ effort, to be able to come and get ready to play, and get this one (bronze) done.”

After suffering a heart-breaking loss to the Concordia Stingers less than 14 hours earlier, the Huskies re-grouped for a hard-fought victory in the so-called consolation final.

“It was a tough position to be in,” said Cote. “You get into a one-game elimination against another good team (Concordia) and they score one and we don’t. It is what it is. I like how we approached the game (Sunday) and the entire season.

“I’m really proud of our group.”

Vince Loschiavo, with a pair, and captain Justin Ball both scored in their final game with the Dogs.

Ball was named player of the game.

Landon Kosior had the other goal for Saskatchewan, which capitalized on two of five power play chances. TMU was 1-for-8.

“We have a great core group that will be returning, so we’re going to hopefully try and build on what we’re going to accomplish this year,” said Cote. “Guys like Justin Ball and Vince, I could go on and on, guys who have been here a while, but they’ve all created a culture that they’ve built and they’ve left a lasting legacy and they’re going to be Dogs for life.”

Fifth-years Ball and Loschiavo will both be graduating along with fourth-year Huskie defender Parker Gavlas. There’s no official word on who else may be leaving as some U Sports players could be departing for the NCAA ranks, thinking the grass, or money, is greener south of the border.

With Jordan Kooy injured, Canada West goalie of the year Roddy Ross played all three games at the University Cup.

“The guys bought in all year, stuck to the plan,” said Ross. “They were just unreal all year. It didn’t matter who it was to come in the line-up. Everyone was ready. We have such a tight group and it’s a special bond here and I’m just looking forward to what that younger group can do in the next couple of years.”

Coach Cote and other U Sports coaches now head into uncharted territory as Canadian major junior hockey players are now free to explore NCAA opportunities in the United States.

As already noted, there’s also talk about players leaving the U Sports ranks for the NCAA.

“I’ll have meetings with our guys and talk to guys about that, but no one’s indicated that to me, so, until I hear from their mouths, I’m anticipating guys are going to come back and, if they say they’re going, I’m going to try and convince them otherwise,” said Cote.

“Right now. I haven’t heard anything.”

V’BALL HUSKIES CLAIM BRONZE

The Saskatchewan Huskies men’s volleyball team also claimed bronze Sunday, with a 3-1 comeback victory over Sherbrooke (19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16) in Brandon, Man.

Jacob (Big Bad) Baird delivered an ace for the winning point. Emmett (Golden) Graham and Jefferson Morrow each tallied 12 kills for the Dogs. Lucas Musschoot and Isaiah Mamer both added nine kills, with player of the game Muschoot making five blocks.

Graham was named to the tournament all-star team,

Morrow and Joshua Thorson are the only two graduating fifth-year Huskies, who will host the U Sports national men’s volleyball championship in 2028.

DOG TALES: It was the first medal for the U of S Huskies men’s volleyball team since 2004 when the Dogs captured gold. Saskatchewan finished fourth in 2005 and 2016 … For the hockey Dogs, they had last won a medal back in 2017 when they settled for silver after losing the championship final to the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds. They also got silver in 2014 and 2005. The Dogs finished fourth in 2019, 2018 and 2016. They claimed bronze in 1999 … Fourth-year Huskie forward Dawson Holt was named to this year’s University Cup tournament all-star team.