Brody shines at Art Hauser Centre show

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

Country music star Dean Brody pulled into Prince Albert to perform within the hallowed walls of the Art Hauser Centre on May 13 and didn’t disappoint.

Dubbed the “Fling Into Spring” concert and headlined by Brody and his band, the evening also featured the local bluegrass/rockabilly sounds of Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys. In general, whilst the venue was not at full capacity, the event was enthusiastically attended.

Taking the stage first, Vaadeland and his crew delivered a set that they have become very accustomed to delivering. The well traveled, well rehearsed band dazzled with their superior musicianship.

Jake Vaadeland (pictured) and the Sturgeon River Boys opened for Dean Brody at the Art Hauser Centre on May 13. — Photo by Deanna Roos.

Vaadeland (guitar, vocals, banjo), Rohs (acoustic and electric guitars and backing vocals) and Williams (stand up bass) alongside part time pedal steel player Justin Bloudoff collectively cycled through all the group’s “classic” jokes, stage antics and songs much to the delight of those who were there watching. Vaadeland is definitely, slowly but surely, developing his own following. It was evident on this night.

Additionally, despite the truncated nature of an opening slot, Vaadland also snuck in a few newer tunes that, as he said from the stage, will be part of a soon to be released album. It was, as usual, a solid effort from the guys.

The main event of the night, however, was obviously set aside for Brody. As he took to the stage, there was an electricity in the air that only a bonafide headliner can bring. Many people pressed to the front in anticipation as the number of people on the floor of the Hauser seemed to expand by the second.

Brody, in general as a performer, is essentially a “stand and play” kinda guy, letting his songs speak for themselves. There’s a subtle charisma that he carries and his stage banter is relatable. His presence, warm and inviting, set the tone for the majority of his performance.

Country music star Dean Brody dons a Prince Albert Raiders jersey during his performance at the Art Hauser Centre on May 13. — Photo by Deanna Roos.

Brody played a series of mid tempo country rock stompers for a good portion of his time on stage – songs like “Mountain Man”, “Canadian Summer”, “Bush Party”, “Canadian Girls”, “More Drinkin’ Than Fishin’” and “You’ve Got the Wrong Guy” as well as others of similar ilk that feature the big radio, singalong style choruses that he’s become known for. The audience responded in kind by singing along with every word. His band was on point, as was Brody. They were a well oiled machine.

After a brief solo acoustic interlude with Brody alone on stage, the band returned for a rollicking finale. Overall, it was an entertaining evening with everything reaching a fever pitch with a final encore of a very aptly titled “Bring Down the House”.

Brody, adorned in a #23 Raiders jersey, shed his guitar for this one, and cut loose with some dancing around the stage. The audience responded in kind by dancing and grooving along with him. A good time was had by all.