Broadway North gets Greased up for a Rocking’ Anniversary

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

Prince Albert’s Broadway North Theatre Company is kicking off its 30th anniversary season with a legacy production of Grease, a vibrant celebration of the company’s history, its evolving community roots, and the show where two of its creative leaders first met.

Originally staged by Broadway North in 1997, Grease returns this August with a cast that blends seasoned performers and fresh faces, directed by Mike Langlois and musically led by Karen Langlois, who first crossed paths during that 1997 production.

“The team at the Rawlinson Centre asked for my input on some show options for the anniversary,” said Mike Langlois. “Out of all of them, they picked Grease. It’s going to be quite different this time.”

Unlike the 1997 version, which featured actors from across Saskatchewan, this year’s Grease leans into Broadway North’s deep community roots, with most of the cast hailing from Prince Albert and nearby areas like Shellbrook and Melfort.

“This time it’s really about community,” Langlois added. “Back in the day, I was in the band for Grease, and Karen was in the chorus. It’s meaningful for us to revisit this show with a new generation.”

Musical Director Karen Langlois echoed that sentiment.

“It’s been a great dive back into those memories,” she said. “We’re changing a couple of the songs slightly to better match the movie version and suit the cast, but the spirit of the music is still so catchy and fun.”

Karen noted that working with today’s cast also means bridging generational gaps in musical taste.

“We had them prepare 1950s or 60s rock or pop songs for auditions. Then we talk about the era, play the music, and help them connect with it. It’s a lot of fun.”

Brenner Holash returns as Danny and Matt Mathiason as Kenckie, both familiar faces from the past Broadway North productions. Elizabeth Chamberlain, who played Glinda in last year’s Wizard of Oz, now dons the role of Sandy. Also returning is Prince Albert’s own Malcon Jenkins, a beloved community figure and philanthropist, reprising his role from the 1997 production, adding a nostalgic and full-circle moment to the anniversary show.

The rehearsal process is already off to a promising start.

“We finished ahead of schedule over the May long weekend,” said Michael. “People left smiling and laughing, which rarely happens during rehearsal.”

Karen is especially excited for audiences to hear songs like “Mooning,” “We Go Together,” and “Summer Nights.”

“Our cast is so strong,” she said. “I think everyone will be humming and singing along.”

The production also features choreography by Stephanie Lokinger and set design by Conor Farrell, with performances running from August 13–16 and 20–23 at the EA Rawlinson Centre.

For Cory Philley, general manager at the EA Rawlinson Centre, Grease is more than just a musical revival.

“Broadway North kind of built the EA Rawlinson Centre because people saw the need to have that caliber of work in the city,” she said. “They’ve done fun and wonderful shows over the years, with strong community involvement and people’s love for the program driving it all.”

She also noted the essential role of sponsors and supporters.

“The city has always been very supportive, and the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation has been amazing,” she said. “It’s a family favourite, an intergenerational favourite. And what could go wrong? It’s about a summer romance that evolves into singing, dancing, and fun.”

Asked what she hopes audiences, especially newcomers, experience when they attend Grease, Philley said, “It doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s a love story, a high school story, a story about community. It’s for people who love each other and want to laugh and sing together.”

Tickets go on sale July 3. For more information, contact the EA Rawlinson Centre at 306-765-1272.