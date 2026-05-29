‘Bringing people together’: Weekly Yorkton motorcycle rides enter third year

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — For Yorkton resident Richie Allen, a weekly motorcycle ride is about much more than just hitting the open highway — it is a way to build community and support local businesses.

Originally from Manitoba, Allen moved to Yorkton a decade ago to help construct a local canola-crushing plant. Finding a lack of organized group rides in the area, he decided to start a weekly tradition that is now entering its third year.

“It gets everybody in the community out that rides motorcycles,” Allen said. “It brings people together that maybe weren’t friends before, but have something in common.”

Every Sunday, Allen posts the logistical details online. Once the riders gather at their local meeting spot, the group decides on a destination together, often frequenting surrounding communities such as Melville, Saltcoats, Esterhazy and Bredenbury.

This past week, a beautiful but windy evening drew a crowd of about 15 riders.

“There were old familiar faces and a few new ones,” Allen said. “It was great to see new riders getting out with the group for the first time.”

The convoy rode out to the Melville Golf and Country Club for its weekly wing night.

“We sat on the patio overlooking the greens,” Allen said. “The staff and service there was top notch. They treat us like gold. It’s always a great experience.”

Attendance for the weekly excursions fluctuates anywhere from five to 25 motorcyclists depending on the Saskatchewan weather. Allen emphasizes that the events are highly inclusive, welcoming all experience levels and types of bikes. He even infuses the group with a distinct sense of humour; whenever a ride falls on a Wednesday, he encourages participants to wear pink — a playful nod to the movie Mean Girls.

Beyond the weekly social rides, Allen is gearing up for a major charity event on June 13. Every year, he organizes a larger rally dedicated to a specific cause, choosing mental health awareness for this year’s focus.

“Just getting everybody out together … out visiting and talking,” Allen said, highlighting the importance of social connection. “People need that.”

The June 13 event will see an expected crowd of more than 40 riders travel to Roblin, Man., to take in a local car show and visit food trucks before returning to Yorkton. The day will wrap up back in Yorkton with live music, courtesy of Rayzr’s Pub, which volunteered to bring in local musicians The Jackie Guy Band for the evening. For more information, contact Richie Allen at richard.louis.allen@gmail.com.