Brine pump failure costs Nipawin Evergreen Centre nearly $18,000

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NIPAWIN – The brine pump at the Nipawin Evergreen Centre required replacement, which cost the Town of Nipawin $17,915 plus taxes.

The brine pump is a critical component in maintaining the ice surface at the Nipawin Evergreen Centre, which is used by the community for curling activities.

In the leisure services report, “The brine pump at the Nipawin Evergreen Centre began showing signs of failure over the course of the last month. Leisure Services closely monitored the situation and initiated the process of ordering a replacement motor in advance, anticipating the need to replace the motor if it failed.”

On Jan. 16, the brine pump failed, necessitating immediate replacement in order to preserve the ice and prevent total ice loss.

The Town of Nipawin had contracted Stevenson Industrial Refrigeration to order and replace the brine pump. They were able to arrive the following day to complete the installation.