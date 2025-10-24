Bridge to replace washed-out culvert on Highway 3 near Prairie River

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

PRAIRIE RIVER — The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways is moving forward with plans to build a bridge to replace a large culvert that partially washed out this summer on Highway 3 between Hudson Bay and Mistatim.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Highways said a tender for the project is currently open. Once a contractor is selected, construction is expected to begin in early December.

According to the ministry, the new bridge is expected to be in place and traffic restored to normal by the end of February 2026, weather permitting. Paving is scheduled for May or June 2026.

The Ministry said the total cost of the project will be known once a contractor has been chosen. The decision to build a bridge instead of replacing the culvert was made as a long-term solution, since water flows in the area can be high according to the Ministry of Highways.

The Ministry of Highways expressed appreciation to the Rural Municipality of Porcupine No. 395 for its cooperation. RM roads are currently accommodating detoured traffic around the closed portion of Highway 3.

“The ministry has an agreement with the RM to ensure the condition of their road is returned to its original state after Highway 3 reopens,” a spokesperson said. Ministry crews and equipment are also assisting with maintenance along the detour route.

The washout occurred on Aug. 9, 2025, when a large culvert failed, damaging the westbound lanes of Highway 3 near Prairie River. The highway was initially restricted and later closed to ensure motorist safety.

The ministry thanked drivers for their patience as work continues to restore the route and reminded motorists to check the Highway Hotline at hotline.gov.sk.ca for up-to-date road information, including closures and construction zones.

Drivers are also urged to stay alert and obey all signage when approaching work zones.