Brandon rocked by child sex assault case, says deputy police chief

Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

Brandon police said the community was devastated by an arrest last week of a foster parent on multiple charges related to child pornography and sexual assault.

“This is a horrific investigation,” Brandon Police (BPS) Deputy Chief Greg Hebert said Tuesday. “The situation is not only devastating to the victims and their families, but to our community and beyond.”

BPS announced last week that their Major Crime Section entered into an investigation after being notified by the National Child Exploitation Center that an individual who was a foster parent and who had a home day care running out of their home was possibly creating child sexual abuse material of children “in their care” in the western Manitoba city.

BPS said they believe some content was being distributed at an “international level.”

Police said they were able to determine the identity of the suspect and where he was living, and a 37-year-old man has now been arrested and is facing charges including Making Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, Access Child Pornography, Distribute Child Pornography and Sexual Assault.

Hebert said he could not comment on the contents of what was found on digital devices taken from the home, and said police could not confirm if anyone that was in the man’s care, either through his foster parent status or the home day care, are now considered victims of his crimes, but did say that “numerous people are being interviewed as the investigation remains ongoing.”

Police said last week when announcing the arrest that their investigation also led to the discovery of more alleged crimes by the suspect, and said he has been identified as the suspect from an incident that occurred on June 9th, 2024, where images of Child Pornography were uploaded, stored and distributed.

The suspect is also being charged with additional offences including Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference for the alleged June 9 incident.

Herbert said he could also not comment on if police believe there are more victims of the man, but said that they are asking anyone with information about the investigation to call BPS directly at 204- 729-2345.

Hebert said along with investigating, BPS is now working to support the man’s alleged victims and their families, and anyone that may have been in close contact with the suspect, or who has children who have been in close contact with the man.

“BPS Victim Services is always at the ready to assist, and our sympathies go out to the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time,” he said. “We understand the pain and hardship that these situations bring.”

He said police are now asking for patience from the community as they continue to investigate the man’s alleged crimes, and to seek justice for his alleged victims.

“These investigations are complex and often take time, as we work carefully and collaboratively to ensure that justice is served,” Hebert said. “We are deeply grateful for the community’s support and understanding as we navigate through this challenging process, and we remain committed to upholding the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

“Community patience and cooperation are invaluable, and together we strive to bring clarity, resolution and justice.”

The man remains in custody and none of the allegations have been tested in court, and police say at the time of the man’s arrest the man’s common law partner and six children were also in the home and police say “all children were safeguarded.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.