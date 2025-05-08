Boreal Healthcare Foundation receives $10,000 gift to boost nurse education

The Boreal Healthcare Foundation received a big boost in their efforts to support nursing education on Monday.

The Prince Albert-based foundation received a $10,000 gift from the RBC Foundation as part of RBC’s Canada-wide campaign to support up-skilling and resiliency training for nurses.

Boreal Healthcare Foundation CEO Cody Barnett welcomed the news.

“Investing in healthcare education is an investment in the future of patient care in Northern Saskatchewan,” Barnett said in a press release.

The RBC donation will go towards Boreal’s Dr. M.Z. Hussain Memorial Education grant program. The grant helps nurses and other healthcare staff attend courses and conferences, advance their skills, and improve healthcare in their communities.

The grants are split into four learning categories, including one for Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses.

“Thanks to the generous support of the RBC Foundation, the Dr. M.Z. Hussain Memorial Scholarships will empower our healthcare professionals with the training and development opportunities they need to enhance patient care, improve mental health services, and strengthen healthcare delivery,” Barnett said.

The RBC Foundation has made a $7 million commitment this year to help reskill, upskill, and improve the resiliency of nurses and healthcare providers at more than 50 Canadian hospitals.

The biggest was a $5 million gift to Windmill Microlending, which will help 850 internationally trained physicians pay for recertification. That will allow those physicians to restart their practice in Canada.

RBC Regional President Kim Ulmer said the gift to the Boreal Healthcre Foundation will help improve healthcare access for Canadians.

“At the heart of healthcare are dedicated nurses whose skills and compassion save lives every day,” Ulmer said in a press release. “Investing in their development and upskilling isn’t only a well-deserved commitment to nurses – it’s a commitment to a stronger, healthier Canada.”