Boreal Healthcare Foundation ready for Give a Little Life Day Radiothon

Prince Albert residents aiming to give the Boreal Healthcare Foundation a boost this Christmas will have a chance on Friday when the Give a Little Life Day Radiothon returns for its 19th year.

The annual event raises funds to ensure families across Northern Saskatchewan have access to critical care without having to travel to Saskatoon, Regina, or beyond. Boreal CEO Cody Barnett said the radiothon is a spectacular community event that raises critical funds for the Victoria Hospital and local care homes like the Herb Bassett Home and Pineview Terrace.

“This is the 19th year, so it’s incredible to see what that impact has been over those years of the community really coming together and ensuring that our healthcare providers have the equipment they need to provide the best care possible,” Barnett said in an interview with the Herald.

Friday’s radiothon will help raise funds for advanced surgical tools, monitors, and defibrillators. Last year, the funds went towards the NICU for the North.

Several local groups have agreed to provide matching donations this year, including Malcolm Jenkins, who promised the Malcolm J. Jenkins Family Foundation would double the impact of every donation, up to a total of $25,000.

In a press release, Jenkins said the gift was “rooted in gratitude” for the care his late wife received at Victoria Hospital.

“Malcolm is an incredible person to have in our community and this is just another example of him stepping up to do some wonderful work for our City here in Prince Albert,” Barnett said. “Having him match donations as we’ve been leading up to give a little life day has been really incredible and we have a bunch more matching partners coming on throughout the day on Friday as well.”

Mann Northway will host Friday’s radiothon. Residents are invited to stop by for fun activities, surprises, giveaways, and more. Residents can listen to the radiothon live on 900 CKBI, 101.5 Beach Radio, and Power 99.

Residents can donate by calling 1-855-816-LIFE, or visiting givealittlelife.ca online.