Boreal Healthcare Foundation grateful for $150,000 donation

Daily Herald Contributor

A Saskatchewan farm implement dealer made sure the Boreal Healthcare Foundation had plenty to be thankful for heading into the Thanksgiving weekend with a major donation for the Equip the Vic fundraising campaign.

Redhead Equipment announced a $150,000 commitment to Equip the Vic on Tuesday. Boreal Healthcare Foundation CEO Cody Barnett said the donation will enhance healthcare services for families across Northern and Central Saskatchewan and ensure improved access to critical care at Prince Albert’s Victoria Hospital.

“It feels fantastic,” Barnett said of the donation. “Having them support the pediatric unit and the new tower of the hospital is really special and we are very excited to have them on board.

“We are recognizing their support in the pediatric unit. They really want to help families in the community and surrounding area. They serve a lot of the north just like our hospital does. They are really looking at supporting families and keeping everybody close to home.”

The Boreal Healthcare Foundation launched the $40-million “Equip the Vic” campaign to bring life-saving healthcare services closer to home for thousands of families. The campaign began with a $1.5 million donation from Cameco in September.

Barnett said they’re happy to have another large Saskatchewan company on board.

“It’s an incredible donation,” Barnett said. “We are so grateful for their support. It will go a long way to helping put that critical equipment in our hospital that we need and bring some enhancement to support families here.

“We are very grateful for their support and couldn’t do it without them and all the other donors that support our organization and support this campaign.”

Redhead Equipment supports the Agriculture, Trucking, Forestry, and Construction industries throughout Saskatchewan. In a press release, the organization aid it is happy to give back to customers in whatever way they can.

“Redhead Equipment is happy to show support to Saskatchewan families and give back to our community,” reads a statement from the company. “Supporting this campaign ensures that those who have worked so hard to support our province will have access to high-quality medical care, right here at home.”

Redhead Equipment’s contribution will help fund essential hospital enhancements including furniture, fixtures, and vital medical equipment. In recognition of their generosity, the Pediatrics Procedure and Resuscitation Room in the new Victoria Hospital will be named in their honor.

“Saskatchewan families deserve the best healthcare close to home,” Barnett said. “Redhead Equipment’s support is a commitment to the families who help sustain our province. Their contribution comes at a time when we’re especially thankful for the communities that drive Saskatchewan forward. Their generosity will have a lasting impact on the 150,000 people who rely on Victoria Hospital every year.”

The Victoria Hospital Redevelopment and Expansion will increase hospital capacity by 40 per cent. It will also have space for advanced MRI and CT scanners, and expand access to vital services for mothers, children, and mental health patients.

The new acute care tower is expected to open in 2028. Barnett said that with the help of donors like Redhead Equipment, the hospital will be fully equipped to serve the growing needs of the region.