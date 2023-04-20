Book sale springs up

Spring is in the air. The days are longer; the sun is brighter. It’s time for another sign of spring … the annual CFUW Book Sale

CFUW Prince Albert (often known as the university women’s club) will again offer its popular used book sale beginning April 21 at South Hill Mall. The annual book sale supports the community by raising money for scholarships for local high school graduates. It is also an opportunity for you to find gently used reading material and perhaps donate some treasured surplus books to the sale.

A huge influx of donated material is anticipated for the sale this year, so the sale hours have been expanded. As well as the usual Friday and Saturday hours, the sale will extend through the afternoons of the intervening weekdays.

Sale hours are Friday and Saturday April 21 and 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday to Thursday, April 24-27, noon-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday April 28 and 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

After you have chosen your books you are invited to make a donation to the CFUW scholarship fund. In 2022, CFUW Prince Albert offered $5,000 in scholarships to Prince Albert students.

You are encouraged to bring your own reusable bags in which to carry home the books you discover at this much anticipated sale.

The CFUW Book Sale is assisted by South Hill Mall, the Optimist Club, SHARE and community volunteers. You can participate too by volunteering your time at the sale. Contact Gail Syverson at 306 764-3556.

The books, vinyl records and videos have all been donated so there isn’t any fixed price for them. You pick out as many as you want and pay what you wish. Proceeds of the sale fund seven scholarships for local female students. Customers have been extremely generous over the years, allowing the club to double the amount given to the high school graduates.

I have very much enjoyed being a part of the CFUW book sales. I always look forward to meeting people, welcoming their book donations and sharing in the pleasure of buying a new book treasure. I look forward to seeing you at the book sale.