Bombers take early lead in the Canterra Seeds Cup Final

The Yorkton Terriers and Flin Flon Bombers have not met in the SJHL Playoffs since 1989. That changed with both teams advancing to the Canterra Seeds Cup Final last week after both teams were taken to Game 7 in the SJHL Semifinals.

Flin Flon took a 2-0 lead in the series with a 3-0 win over the Terriers in Flin Flon on Saturday, April 18.

Charlie Tritt stopped all 19 shots he faced to record the shutout for the Bombers.

The Bombers led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Reid Arberry, Maverick Delisle and Connor Milller scored for the Bombers.

Callum Creig made 34 saves for the Terriers.

The Bombers took a 1-0 lead in the final with a 7-2 win at the Whitney Forum on Friday, April 17.

The Bombers led 3-1 after the first period and 5-3 after the second period. The Bombers scored four times on the power play to open the series.

Wyatt Stinson had a pair of goals for the Bombers; Landon Alexander, Nathan Lalumiere, Rhett Ewen, Brayden Bruce and Miller added the other Flin Flon goals.

Gabriel Courchesne, Thomas Ries and Austin Horbachewsky responded for the Terriers.

Tritt made 32 saves for the Bombers; Creig made 21 saves in just over 30 minutes for the Terriers before he was replaced by Alexandro Montoya who made 15 saves.

Game 3 and Game 4 were in Yorkton on Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, results were not available for print deadline.

The Bombers advanced to the Canterra Seeds Cup final with a 1-0 win over the Weyburn Red Wings in Game 7 on Wednesday, April 15 in Flin Flon.

Tritt stopped all 26 shots he faced to record the shutout for Flin Flon.

The Bombers led 1-0 after the first and second periods.

Stinson scored the lone goal of the game for the Bombers.

Joey Rocha made 25 saves for Weyburn.

The Terriers advanced to the Canterra Seeds Cup Final with a 6-3 win over the Battlefords North Stars in Yorkton on Wednesday, April 15.

Yorkton led 2-0 after the first period and the game was tied 3-3 after the second period.

Alexander Coventry had a pair of goals for the North Stars while Carter Geysen added the other Battlefords goal.

Vinay Junek and Gavin Bartha each had a pair of goals for the Terriers; William Leonard and Jake Briltz added the other Yorkton goals.

Kaeden Serpa made 23 saves for the North Stars; Callum Creig made 15 saves for Yorkton.

If necessary, Game 5 is in Flin Flon on Sunday, April 26, Game 6 is in Yorkton on Wednesday, April 29 and Game 7 is in Flin Flon on Friday, May 1.