Bombers claim first SJHL title since 1993

The Flin Flon Bombers have won their first SJHL Canterra Seeds Cup title since 1993 after sweeping the Yorkton Terriers with two wins last week.

The Bombers claimed the title in Yorkton with a 2-0 win over the Terriers on Thursday, April 23.

Charlie Tritt stopped all 25 shots he faced to record the shutout for Flin Flon.

The game was scoreless after the first and second periods.

Daniel Morozov scored both Bombers goals in the third period.

Alexandro Montoya made 22 saves for the Terriers.

Flin Flon took a commanding 3-0 lead with a 6-3 win over the Terriers in Yorkton om Wednesday, April 22.

The Bombers led 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Reid Arbery, Joey Lies, Wyatt Stinson, Landon Alexander, Jack Martin and Connor Miller scored for the Bombers.

Tyler Palin, William Leonard and Gabriel Courchesne scored for Yorkton.

Tritt made 25 saves for Flin Flon; Callum Creig made 23 saves in just over 50 minutes for Yorkton before he was replaced by Montoya who stopped all three shots he faced.

With six points in the four final games and 15 points over the postseason, Miller was named the 2026 UPL Playoff Most Valuable Player after the game.

The Bombers will now represent the SJHL at the 10-team 2026 Centennial Cup in Summerside, P.E.I., beginning May 7.