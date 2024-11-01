Blue Moon Marquee more than just a concert

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

On Oct. 27, the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts in Prince Albert was alive with the vibrant energy of Blue Moon Marquee, the Juno Award-winning blues duo that knows how to ignite a crowd.

Al Cardinal’s husky, soulful voice and magnetic presence captivated everyone in attendance, each note dripping with passion as he showcased his exceptional guitar skills. The intimacy of the venue allowed the audience to connect deeply with the music, and Cardinal’s confidence radiated throughout the room.

Jasmine Colette, a powerhouse in her own right, effortlessly moved between lead vocals, stand-up bass, and drums, oftentimes all at once, demonstrating her remarkable versatility. Her dynamic stage presence and infectious enthusiasm complemented Cardinal perfectly, creating a mesmerizing musical bond that kept the audience entranced.

This particular performance was transformed into an electrifying quartet with the addition of saxophonist Jerry Cook and keyboardist Chris Andrew, whose contributions elevated the show to new heights. Cook’s tenor saxophone soared through the air, whilst his baritone saxophone playing provided a deep resonance adding rich, soulful layers to the music, while Andrew’s keyboard skills dazzled the crowd with intricate melodies and rhythmic flair. Collectively, the four-piece created a sound that was both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

The evening kicked off with the title track from their 2024 Juno-winning album, Scream, Holler, and Howl, immediately setting the tone for a great night of unforgettable music. The setlist was peppered with tracks from their recently released album, New Orleans Sessions, each song bursting with infectious energy and rhythm. The synergy among the band members was palpable, and their passion for the music resonated with everyone in the room.

Drawing inspiration from iconic blues legends like Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and B.B. King, Blue Moon Marquee blended traditional blues with contemporary influences and elements of classic swing. Their ability to fuse these styles resulted in a unique musical experience that felt both timeless and fresh. The audience indeed swayed along, lost in the rhythm, as the band masterfully navigated between foot-stomping numbers and soulful ballads.

As the night unfolded, the atmosphere only intensified, creating a sense of camaraderie among concert-goers. Laughter, cheers, and applause filled the air, making it clear that everyone was sharing in this magical moment. Blue Moon Marquee’s performance was more than just a concert; it was a celebration of music that left the audience buzzing with excitement long after the final notes faded.

Overall, the evening was a true testament to the power of live music, and a celebration of the rich legacy of the blues. The crowd left with smiles on their faces, already looking forward to hopefully the next chance to experience the magic of Blue Moon Marquee again. Please come back!