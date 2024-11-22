Bloom elected new board chair in Saskatchewan Rivers School Division

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has a new chair and a returning vice chair.

At the Organizational Meeting on Friday the Board acclaimed Cher Bloom as Board Chair and Alan Nunn as Vice-Chair for the 2024-20245 year.

After director of education Neil Finch called the meeting to order, Bloom was nominated by Nunn with no other nominations. She was acclaimed as board chair.

“I do have a lot to learn, so I am looking forward to working with everyone,” Bloom said.

Bloom is entering her second term as a trustee in Saskatchewan Rivers. As board chair, Bloom said she would be accessible to board members and open to questions.

“(I’m) willing to hear everyone’s opinion,” she said. “I want us to work together as a team and always remember that we are for our children, (and) education.”

Bloom Sask Rivers enjoy a strong reputation among other school divisions and employees. She said she aims to continue that trend as board chair.

Bloom replaces former chair Darlene Rowden, who was elected as MLA for Batoche in the recent provincial election.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The new look Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education. Back (L to R) Darcy Sander, Arne Lindberg, Bill Yeaman, Alan Nunn, Barry Hollick, Bill Gerow and Mira Lewis; front (L to R) Jill Brown, Neru Franc and Cher Bloom.

When Bloom opened nominations, Nunn was nominated as Vice-Chair by trustee Bill Yeaman. There were no other nominations and Nunn was acclaimed.

Nunn has been serving as interim chair after Rowden resigned. It said the role has been fun, but busy.

“I look forward to going back to my old spot as Vice Chair,” Nunn told trustees. “Since Darlene left 10 long weeks ago, Neil has been whipping my butt daily with things to do.”

The board has a new look following the election on Nov. 13. New to the board are Jill Brown in Subdivision 3 replacing Jaimie Smith-Windsor, Neru Franc in Subdivision 2 replacing Rowden, and in city trustees Darcy Sander and Mira Lewis.

Returning to the board are Bloom in Subdivision 4 and Bill Gerow in Subdivision 5, who were both acclaimed, Bill Yeaman in Subdivision 1 and in city trustees Nunn, Barry Hollick and Arne Lindberg.

Trustees are engaged in board-related tasks on an ongoing basis, but they meet formally at least one Monday each month for a Regular Board meeting. The public is welcome to attend the meetings that begin at the new time of 3:30 p.m.

Following the elections, the board dealt with such items as school clusters and appointments of such things as auditor and solicitor.

The meeting began with a Land Acknowledgement by Gerow that came from Grade 3 students at TD Michel School in Big River.