Bloom and Nunn returned as Sask Rivers Chair and Vice Chair

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has returned their chair and vice chair.

At the Organizational Meeting on Monday, the Board acclaimed Cher Bloom as Board Chair and Alan Nunn as Vice-Chair for the 2025-2026 year. Bloom is in her second term as a trustee in Saskatchewan Rivers.

“I just want to thank the board for trusting me again for another year,” she said following the nomination process. “It’s been great to work with a good team where we have a lot of things in common, but we have our differences too and we can easily express all those things openly here, so thank you for the nomination and I look forward to serving with Alan again for another year. He’s a great vice chair and holds his weight well.”

Bloom nominated Nunn as Vice-Chair. There were no other nominations and Nunn was acclaimed.

Nunn served as interim chair after former chair and current Batoche MLA Darlene Rowden resigned ahead of the 2024 election.

“We’re already a strong team,” Nunn said after the nomination process was completed.

The current board includes Jill Brown in Subdivision 3 , Neru Franc in Subdivision 2, Bloom in Subdivision 4 and Bill Gerow in Subdivision 5, Bill Yeaman in Subdivision 1 and city trustees Nunn, Barry Hollick, Arne Lindberg, Darcy Sander and Mira Lewis.

Trustees are engaged in board-related tasks on an ongoing basis, but they meet formally at least one Monday each month for a Regular Board meeting. The public is welcome to attend the meetings that begin at the new time of 3:00 p.m.

Following the elections, the board dealt with appointments of such things as auditor and solicitor. The board approved school clusters in May to have trustees in the position for the entirety of each new school year.

Director of education Neil Finch is also happy to see Bloom and Nunn return to their positions.

“I think the board is excited to have a second year with that leadership team,” Finch said. “Last year was Cher’s first year as a chair and her and Alan getting to work together as a vice chair, working with the chair for a second year in a row. The board seemed pretty excited to be able to do that.”

The meeting began with a Land Acknowledgement by Brown that reflected on the changing seasons.

In a release from the division, both Bloom and Nunn expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them by their fellow trustees and reaffirmed their commitment to serving the best interests of SRPSD students.

