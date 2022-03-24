What are Canada’s official symbols?

On this day in 1975, the beaver became an official symbol of Canada. The Act to provide for the recognition of the beaver (Castor canadensis) as a symbol of the sovereignty of Canada received Royal Assent on March 24, 1975.

The beaver, or rather its luxurious fur, was a primary motive for the colonization of Canada. In the late 1600s and early 1700s, felted-fur hats became the fashion must-have for European men. The King of France looked to North America for beaver pelts, establishing a thriving fur trade. England granted The Hudson’s Bay Company with the rights to the fur trade in much of what would become northern and western Canada. There were an estimated six million beavers in Canada before the start of the fur trade. By the mid-19th century the beavers were trapped out in many areas. During the peak of the fur trade, 100,000 pelts were being shipped to Europe each year, where they sold for 20 times the purchase price. The beaver was saved from extinction by another change in fashion … the introduction of the silk top hat at the end of the 1830s.

Around the world, the red maple leaf, proudly displayed on our flag, is one of the most popular symbols of Canada. The maple leaf has been an unofficial emblem of Canada since before confederation but it wasn’t until our maple leaf flag took effect February 15, 1965 that the maple leaf became official.

In 1860, the maple leaf was incorporated into the badge of the 100th Regiment (Royal Canadians) and was used extensively in decorations for the visit of the Prince of Wales that year.

Alexander Muir wrote The Maple Leaf Forever as Canada’s confederation song in 1867. The coats of arms created the next year for Ontario and Quebec both included the maple leaf. The maple leaf appeared on the penny. Still, according to the Government of Canada website, the maple leaf by itself, is not an official symbol of Canada. The maple tree, however was proclaimed Canada’s arboreal emblem in 1996.

Some might think that the moose, the Canada goose or the Common loon might be symbols of Canada, but they are not official symbols. We do however have a national horse. While the Canadian horse was declared by Parliament to be Canada’s national breed in 1909, it was not until May 2002 that it was recognized as the national horse of Canada by Act of Parliament.

The Gray jay,also known as the whiskey jack or Canada jay, is Canadian Geographic’s official choice for National Bird of Canada. The Gray jay (Perisoreus canadensis) lives in all 13 provinces and territories. Most Canadians recognize this friendly spirit in Canada’s northern boreal and mountain areas.

The Common loon is the provincial bird of Ontario and is depicted on the Canadian one-dollar coin, commonly known as the ”loonie”.

Other official Canadian symbols are:

⁃ The Coat of Arms proclaimed Nov. 21, 1921.

⁃ The Maple Leaf Tartan, March 9, 2011,

⁃ The national anthem.July 1, 1980,

⁃ The national sports hockey, lacrosse.

⁃ The national colours Red and white became Canada’s official colours as a result of the proclamation of the Canada Coat of Arms by King George V in 1921.