Police lay four charges in five separate incidents, including two against youth

Prince Albert Police Service responded to five separate weapons complaints last week, with two incidents ending with charges against youth.

PAPS received a report last Tuesday morning of a man threatening another man with a knife. Officers located the man in the Unit Block of 14th Street East and he was arrested at the scene. Dwayne Whitefish, age 42, is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in relation to this incident.

Just after midnight on Monday morning, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 Block of 11tth Street West after a report of assault with a machete. A 53 year old man was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and hands following the attack. A 16 year old youth is charged with aggravated assault and further charges are pending.

Police were called to the 200 Block of 15th Street West at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a vehicle stolen at gunpoint. The occupants attempted to flee but were located in the area around 6th Avenue and 28th Street West soon after. Brittany Elderkin, age 27, from Southend, is facing charges including robbery with a firearm and dangerous driving. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 31-year-old man.

Police were dispatched to the 200 Block of 10th Street East just after 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man who had been shot. Patrol located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg upon arrival and he was transported to hospital by Parkland Ambulance in stable condition. Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Just after midnight on Saturday morning, a woman reported being threatened and assaulted by someone with a knife and bear spray in the 2600 block of Central Avenue. The suspect fled the area, but was later arrested after officers located a man matching the suspect’s description at a nearby residence. A 17 year old youth is charged with assault with a weapon and breach of court order.