Melfort Music Festival concludes with Highlights Program and Awards

The Melfort Music Festival concluded with the 94th Annual Melfort Music Festival Highlights and Awards Program and The Sefton Memorial Competition, which was held on March 17 at the CJVR Performing Arts Theatre in the Kerry Vickar Centre.

“The MMFA would like to thank all the award sponsors for their continued support in recognizing musical talent in northeast Saskatchewan.”

The Awards were presented in the following categories with Madison McAvoy awarded the prestigious Sefton Memorial Competition Overall Music Festival Award.

Piano

Kinette Club of Melfort Award $25 – Storm McAdam-Ratt

Scotiabank (8 years & under) $25 – Elsa Aabø

7 Oaks Manufacturing $25 – Leah Banman

Dynasty Twin Cinema Award (Movie Soundtrack class – 14 years & under) (for her performance of ‘The Mission Impossible Theme’ from Mission Impossible) $40 –Kaylee Hassler

Dynasty Twin Cinema Award (Movie Soundtrack class – 15 years & over) – (for her performance of ‘The Mission Impossible Theme’ from Mission Impossible)$60– Danielle Itakura

Order of the Eastern Star, Accession Chapter No 96 Award (Solo – 14 yrs & under) $100 – (split between) Alisa Itakura & Natalie Wilson

Strings Scholarships

Thank you to the Saskatchewan Orchestral Association who gives scholarship assistance to nine District festivals.

This year we have two recipients: Junior $100 – Will Heavin Intermediate $150 – Keely Hadwen

Vocal

Lynne Monsees Memorial Award (senior voice) $100 – Alexis Heavin

Open Awards

– these awards can be given out to any discipline

Melfort Royal Canadian Legion (11 years & under) $25 –Cassidy Scott (violin)

Melfort Royal Canadian Legion (11 years & under) $25 – Kate Itakura (piano) Melfort Royal Canadian Legion (14 years & under) $25 –Josey Hovdestad (piano)

Melfort Royal Canadian Legion (14 years & under) $25 – Mason Carrier (piano)

Tower Glass Award $30 – James Carrier (piano)

Melfort Catholic Women’s League Scholarship $50 – Anna Ingram (piano

Kinette Club of Tisdale $50 – Aquisid Matias (piano)

Melfort Fire Department $50 – Kaylee Hassler (piano)

Melfort Fire Department $50 – Madison McAvoy (vocal)

Victoria Malden Memorial Scholarship (awarded to former students of Vicki Malden) $60 – Harris & Elias Kellington (percussion duet) Melfort Knights of Columbus $100 – Danielle Itakura (piano)

Rotary Club of Melfort Award $100 – Madison McAvoy (musical theatre)

Watson Catholic Women’s League Scholarship $50 – Georgia Strasser (piano)

Overall Festival Award Winner Madison McAvoy (voice & musical theatre)

Submitted Photo (L to R) Victoria Riley of the Melfort Music Festival presented Madison McAvoy with the Sefton Memorial Award.

Provincial Recommends

1.Alexis Heavin, for receiving an 89 in her vocal performance of When to Her Lute by Thomas Campion and for receiving a mark of 88 in her vocal performance of the Canadian Folk ballad The Tiny Red Light arrangedby Michael Snelgrove.

2.Madison McAvoy, for receiving an 88 in her performance of On the Steps of the Palace by Stephen Sondheim from the Musical Theatre production Into the Woods, for receiving an 88 in I Could’ve Danced All Night arranged by Frederick Loewe from the Musical Theatre production My Fair Lad, and for receiving a 92 for her performance of A Trip to the Library arranged by Jerry Bock, from the Musical Theatre production She Loves Me.

3.Danielle Itakura, for receiving a mark of 90 on her piano performance of Puck by Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg. Sefton Memorial Competition (any discipline) – $300 – Madison McAvoy (musical theatre) (for her performanceofA Trip to the Library arranged by Bock)

The Music Festival thanked the four judges of the Sefton Memorial Competition; Nadine Hoffman, Dale Malden, Mavis Peters and Tracey Smetaniuk.