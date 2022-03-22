RCMP searching for Bjorkdale man following drug bust

The RCMP are looking for a man wanted on drug trafficking charges after a search warrant led to a drug bust at his home in Bjorkdale.

Tisdale RCMP raided the home of 54 year old Rudi Betthel on March 16 where officers seized 252 grams of methamphetamine and 237 hydromorphone pills. They also found a large sum of cash, items related to drug trafficking, and a loaded firearm and ammunition.

Betthel now faces charges for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, four counts of failure to comply with release order condition, unsafe storage of firearm, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of prohibited weapon knowing possession unauthorized, unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammunition, and two counts of possession of weapon contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization.

Officers are actively searching for Betthel and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as approximately 5’10” tall and of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say a photo of him is unavailable at this time.

Anyone with information on Rudi Betthel’s whereabouts should call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.