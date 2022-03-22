RCMP deploy spike belt to stop impaired driver

A La Ronge man is facing charges of impaired driving after evading police during an early morning pursuit on March 18.

RCMP received a call around 3:05 a.m. that someone was being held against their will in a vehicle in Sucker River. Officers located the vehicle on Highway No. 102 and attempted to stop it with lights and sirens engaged.

Police continued to follow the vehicle but it was observed to be driving erratically and at high rates of speed. Smeaton RCMP deployed a spike belt at the junction of Highway No. 106 and Grid 165, and the vehicle was safely stopped with no injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 27 year old Kaylen Charles, faces impaired and dangerous driving charges as well as one count of fleeing from a peace officer. During the investigation, Charles was observed showing signs of impairment and refused to provide a breath sample. He will appear in La Ronge Provincial court on April 25.

“Multiple Saskatchewan RCMP units were involved in stopping this vehicle, which drove more than 150 kilometres while police actively tried to get it to stop. This is an excellent example of Saskatchewan RCMP units working collaboratively to ensure public safety,” said Staff Sgt. Dean Bridle, commander of the La Ronge RCMP.

After an extensive investigation, La Ronge RCMP have found no evidence of anyone taken against their will. Police continue to investigate the source and circumstances of the initial call.

“A report of a person taken against their will is a serious, priority call and our officers responded as such,” Bridle said. “Thankfully, they determined this did not occur.”