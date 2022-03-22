Province announces additional funding for school divisions

On Monday the province announced that Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions will be provided an additional $1.8 million in funding to alleviate additional substitute teacher and other school-based employee costs.

This funding will be used for additional costs incurred in the 2021-22 school year.

“We are happy to provide this additional funding to school divisions for the unforeseen costs they have incurred this school year,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a release.

Locally the Prince Albert Catholic School Division will be receiving $14,880 and the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division will be receiving $47,240.

“We appreciate the work of our school divisions, teachers and other school-based staff for their dedication to supporting students.”

The funding will be dispersed among all the divisions by the end of March.