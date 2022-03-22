Police asking for public’s help locating missing youth

Police have located Alicia Sewap. — Updated Tuesday, March 22, 2:55 p.m.

Prince Albert Police Service are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Alicia Sewap. The missing youth was last seen around lunch time on March 21st.

She is described as being approximately 4’9” tall and 80 pounds, she has short brown hair and brown eyes. Sewap was last seen wearing jeans, a navy blue cargo-type jacket with multiple pockets, and dress boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alicia Sewap is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.