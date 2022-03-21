Sask Rivers to partner with Dumont Technical Institute

Partnership will help students seeking Adult Basic Education

Helping a variety of learners has expanded in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

During the board of education’s regular meeting on Monday, March 14 the board finalized a partnership with the Dumont Technical Institute (DTI) to provide additional supports for students seeking Adult Basic Education (ABE).

Education director Robert Bratvold said that the partnership was a fantastic opportunity.

“We do great work in our schools, but lots of our high schools have students that have had life circumstances that make them need a little extra time in high school,” Bratvold said.

During the meeting Trustees acknowledged the needs of a number of 18 to 21-year-olds in our community whose life did not include success in high school and who are seeking to complete some essential education.

“We have got lots of students that are beyond the age of 18 in our schools but Dumont does some great programming and having this partnership helps us support that,” he explained. “Anything that we can do to support education that is well within our realm of possibility it’s a good thing.”

They also recognized the inclusive and supportive environments in schools in the division that provide a range of programs.

They also acknowledged that some of these young adults find more success through an ABE program in an adult environment.

Bratvold said DTI has a record of strong programming and support for these learners and Sask Rivers is pleased to work in partnership to support these students.

“Dumont Technical does some great work and have had some really good success with the students who attend their programs,” Bratvold said. “We are looking forward to being able to support that in our community.”

