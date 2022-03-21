Paddockwood man honours Ukraine with heart snow sculpture

Elmer Lammedee of Paddockwood wanted to do something to support the people of Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion.

What he came up with was a snow sculpture of a heart that is on display in his front yard on May Crescent.

“All I had to work with was a shovel and a handsaw,” Lammedee said. “(It took) around 20 hours I think…. Then I couldn’t buy a Ukrainian flag so I went to Nutters and I told them I wanted to sew some Ukrainian flags. I need some material so they gave me 50 per cent off of the materials.”

Lammedee has a few Ukrainian ancestors, which helped inspire his handywork, but that wasn’t the only reason for the sculpture.

TURN – Snow sculpture aims to lift heavy hearts

Continued from page 1.

He has plenty of close Ukrainian friends in Saskatchewan, including friends from Rosthern who helped him out after his wife passed away on Jan. 9, 2021. He wanted to do something to show support for them when they were struggling, just as they did a year ago.

“They were there for me and they sure helped me through a lot and I like those people so much and they are so good to me. Actually, I am going down there on Tuesday to make perogies. We have done that before already,” he said.

Lammedee finished the project last Friday. A few neighbours were already aware of it, with six people stopping by for pictures that evening. He hopes the statue stays around for a least a while longer, despite the warm temperatures.

“I am hoping it gets out and people come out and see it before it really melts,” he said.

“I did it because I thought it would be a nice representation for the Ukrainians and I thought, well, it’s a good experience for me. I have never done nothing like that before.”

Lammedee was also partially inspired by the rally for Ukraine in Prince Albert on March 3.

“I thought it would be a nice representation,” he said. “I went to the rally in Prince Albert and I enjoyed that. It was very good, pretty nice turnout.”

Finding snow wasn’t a problem, although he did have to “borrow” some from his neighbour.

“He says take it all if you want it,” Lammedee said.

The heart includes a Canadian and Ukrainian flag and is surrounded by sunflowers. The sunflowers came from his grandson’s wedding and he was able to put the flowers to use.

“I think it represents that with the Canada Flag and the Ukrainian flag and the heart that we are thinking of them over there and it says our hearts are with you,” Lammedee said.

“It’s representative of Ukraine. (It’s) the best thing I could do, I thought anyway. I would donate some money but something like this too, people will get to see it maybe it is going to make a few happy hearts,” he added.

He explained that he could not recall a snow sculpture being constructed in Paddockwood in his entire 45 years as a resident.

“Give it a try, you never know what you can do until you try it,” he said.

The sculpture is located on May Crescent and with the layout of Paddockwood it can be hard to find.

“When they are coming on the highway from Northside they just keep going until they see 1st Avenue East then turn south, you can turn at the next turn 2nd Avenue but the sign is knocked over with the snow plowing and everything that will come straight down to my place and then I am right on May Crescent and then you will see the heart,” Lammedee said.

