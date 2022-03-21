Little Red to close sporadically while City completes construction projects

Little Red River Park will be getting some new upgrades this year, including the replacement of three pedestrian bridges.

Users of the park should expect sporadic closures in certain areas during the month of April while crews prepare to work on the installation. Construction is expected to be finished by June.

The three bridges that will be replaced are the Sliding Hill Bridge across from the toboggan hill, ‘Lion’s Bridge’ at the Cosmo Lodge, and the ‘Sport’s Council Bridge’ located below the upper plains of Little Red.

“All three bridges will be replaced with prefabricated steel structures arriving in April and the installation process will mandate closures to give the construction crews safe access.”, says Nykol Miller, Capital Projects Manager for the City of Prince Albert.

The Kinsmen Ski and Snow Board Centre will close on Monday, March 28th, to allow crews to plow open roads for construction access to the ‘Lion’s Bridge’ from both sides of the river.

The Installation of Rotary Adventure Park and Zip Line; and major parking improvements, including accessible parking and lighting improvements, are a few of the other upgrades approved during the 2022 City of Prince Albert budget deliberations.

“There will be some disruptions during all phases of the construction period this spring/summer,” City of Prince Albert Parks Manager Tim Yeaman says. “We ask users and visitors to be patient as we work through the process to deliver lasting legacy infrastructure upgrades for Little Red.”

Users of the park and residents of Prince Albert are encouraged to subscribe to the City’s news updates and follow the City of Prince Albert’s Facebook and Instagram pages where more details and timelines about closures will be posted.