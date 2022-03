On Sunday the Prince Albert Police Service announced that they would be part of a gun amnesty.

The gun amnesty allows individuals to give up unwanted firearms with no charges and runs from March 21 to April 10.

“Don’t bring it to us: Contact us-We’ll come to you,” the poster states.

For more information or to arrange pickup of a firearm contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.

The amnesty is a partnership with the Saskatchewan Association of Police Chiefs.