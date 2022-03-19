Government announces investment in technology to protect livestock against disease

On March 18th, the Government of Canada announced they would be investing in the development of biosecurity technology to aid farmers in mitigating the risk of disease outbreaks.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, declared an investment of up to $113,575 for Be Seen Be Safe LTD. to determine and promote an innovative technology system to help protect the livestock industry in the event of disease outbreak. Disease outbreak threatens the ability for farmers to maintain operations, but innovation technology is playing a key role in addressing these challenges.

“Agricultural producers care about the health of their animals. This investment in Be Seen Be Safe Ltd. supports the development of a data analysis tool that will help contain potential outbreaks to stop the spread of disease. This type of innovation means producers can better protect their animals and their business and continue delivering high-quality food to Canadians and consumers around the world”, says Bibeau.

Funding will be provided through the Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program, a $50.3 million, five-year investment to help the agricultural sector adapt and remain competitive.

Be Seen Be Safe Ltd. is an animal health technology provider founded in 2013 that works to identify, contain, and prevent disease. They strive to protect the health and sustainability of the livestock industry through disease monitoring and response-technology platforms.

Building on its existing farm health technology platform, the company will be using the funds to research, test and develop the best hardware solution that will allow real-time tracking and tracing of trailers. After the trials are complete, the company will publish and widely distribute recommendations on the best-fit technology along with information on deployment. By using data to monitor the movement of these vehicles, farmers can rapidly contain an outbreak, limit losses and reduce the time it takes to return to normal business.

“Livestock and poultry disease outbreaks cost millions of dollars”. Says Founder of Be Safe Be Seen Ltd., Tim Nelson. “Pathogens move on both people and vehicles, so the value of a robust vehicle track and trace system in managing outbreaks cannot be underestimated. Asset tracking devices are designed to provide real-time data on vehicle movements and this AAFC funded project is testing the efficacy of asset tracking devices in preventing disease spread and reducing costs”.

The Government of Canada is determined to support the development of biosecurity technologies to help farmers manage the risks produced by disease outbreak. It can have major impacts on animal welfare, food supply, productivity and producer mental health, and can result in significant economic losses. They are committed to supporting the innovations of small businesses as they develop solutions to ensure Canada’s agricultural sector can adapt and remain competitive. Be Seen Be Safe Ltd.’s innovative product will help the livestock industry improve its resiliency and allow producers to react quickly and limit impacts if disaster strikes.