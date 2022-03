Battleford RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects caught on camera stealing surveillance equipment from local businesses.

The two separate incidents occurred in the early morning hours of March 1st in the City of North Battleford.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Photos courtesy of the RCMP