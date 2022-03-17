Test your St. Patrick’s Day knowledge

Wearing the green; kiss me I’m Irish; dancing a jig …. all are ways to celebrate a bishop who lived 1,500 years ago in Great Britain. How much do you know about Saint Patrick?
- Why is St. Patrick’s Day on March 17?
- Of which country is St. Patrick the patron saint?
- Did Patrick banish the snakes from Ireland?
- Why is it customary to wear shamrocks or green clothing on St. Patrick’s Day?
- What are the odds of finding a four-leaf clover?
- Patrick was born in Roman-occupied Britain. At age 16 he was captured by Irish pirates and taken to Ireland where he worked for six years. What type of work did he do?
- How was Patrick changed by his years of slavery?
- Why did Patrick return to Ireland?
- How do leprechauns earn their gold?
- 10. Green beer is not an Irish tradition. Green beer was created in New York in 1914.
- Why do we continue to drink green beer on St. Patrick’s Day?
ANSWERS:
1. Saint Patrick’s Day is a cultural and religious celebration held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick ( c. AD 385–461).
2. Ireland
3. The absence of snakes in Ireland gave rise to the legend that they had been banished by Patrick chasing them into the sea after they attacked him during a 40-day fast.
4. St Patrick is said to have used the shamrock, a three-leaved green plant, to explain the Holy Trinity to the Irish.
5. One in 10,000
6. He cared for farm animals … some say swine, some say sheep.
7. Patrick’s family were Christian, however Patrick was not an active believer. According to The Confessions of St. Patrick, while he was a captive in Ireland he converted to Christianity. He returned to Britain and studied to become a priest.
8. Acting on a vision, Patrick returned to Ireland as a Christian missionary. He is considered to be the first bishop of Ireland. He is said to have baptized thousands.
9. By making and mending shoes.
10. Why not?