Burnt body found behind Alfred Jenkins Field House identified as missing Saskatoon woman

An autopsy performed on a burnt body found in the snow dump area south of the Alfred Jenkins Field House has confirmed the victim to be 24-year-old Taye Rae Anne Sinclair of Saskatoon.

Sinclair was previously reported missing to Saskatoon police on March 14. Her body was discovered on March 15. The Prince Albert Police Service confirmed Sinclair was the victim of a homicide. They will continue the investigation with help from the Chief Coroner’s Office and Saskatoon Police Service.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.