Police advise residents of large police presence near 10th Avenue and 28th Street West

The Prince Albert Police Service asked the public to avoid the area near the 10th Avenue and 28th Street West intersection on while the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification section investigated.

Residents saw a large police presence in the area Tuesday afternoon. PAPS issued a press release advising residents their presence could continue into Wednesday.

PAPS called the location a “scene of a serious incident” but said no other details were available at the time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.