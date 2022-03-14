Mustangs clinch Sherwood Division and Ice Wolves prepare for Broncos

The Melfort Mustangs clinched the Sherwood Division title for the first time since 2015-2016 after sweeping the Flin Flon Bombers in the final two regular season games. The Mustangs also clinched home ice advantage

As of March 14, the Mustangs have a record of 34-15-4-5 with 77 points.

The Mustangs playoff spot has yet to be determined as the Battlefords North Stars played the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Monday, March 14.

Battlefords has a record of 25-16-5-1 with 76 points as of March 14.

Pending the outcome the Mustangs could either face the sixth seed Yorkton Terriers. If Melfort falls to fourth they will play the Bombers.

Playoffs are scheduled to start this Friday with Melfort having home-ice.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves finished the season in third place with a record of 29-24-1-3 with 63 points and the Nipawin Hawks finished the season with a record of 17-35-0-6 with 40 points.

The Ice Wolves will be playing the second seeded Humboldt Broncos.

The Mustangs officially clinched the Sherwood with a 5-4 win over the Bombers in Melfort on Wednessday, March 10.

Flin Flon led 2-1 after the first period and Melfort led 4-3 after the second period.

Leyton Holoien had a pair of goals for Melfort including the eventual game winner in the third period.

Nolan Doell, Logan Cox and Ben Tkachuk added the other Mustangs’ goals.

Gabriel Shipper had a a pair of goals for Flin Flon; Xavier Lapointe and Rylan Thiessen added the other Bombers’ goals.

Joel Favreau made 21 saves for Melfort; Cal Schell made 30 saves for Flin Flon.

Melfort opened their set with the Bombers with a 3-2 win in Flin Flon on Tuesday, March 8.

Flin Flon led 2-0 after the first period and Melfort led 3-2 after the second period.

Cox, Doell andf Trenton Curtis scored for Melfort.

Drew Kuzma and Mason Kaspick responded for the Bombers.

Favreau made 37 saves for Melfort; Cal Schell had 27 saves for Flin Flon.

In their final game of the season the Hawks lost 7-1 in North Battleford to the North Stars on Tuesday, March 8.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the North Stars led 4-1 after the second period.

Braxton Buckberger had the lone goal for Nipawin.

Steven Kesserling and Bradley Blake each had a pair of goals for the Battlefords; Dylan Esau, Colby Bear and Emmett Wurst added the other North Stars’ goals.

Harmon Laser-Hume made 38 saves for Nipawin; Austin Schwab had 26 for the North Stars.