Chaika named WHL goalie of the week

After posting two shutouts over three games, the Western Hockey League named Prince Albert Raider netminder Tikhon Chaika goalie of the week.

The 18 year old also put up a .99 GAA and a .966 SV% with a 2-0-1-0 record. His 23 save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes last Tuesday, and a 31 save performance in a 1-0 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday night were the second and third shutouts of Chaika’s WHL career.

He leads all WHL rookie goalies in games played with 39, and he ranks second in both goals-against average (2.84) and save percentage (.905).

The Raiders are currently holding onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, two points above the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen. They’re back in action on Wednesday night when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.