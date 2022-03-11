Big River RCMP advises residents about lawful release of offender with history of violent and sexual offences

Big River RCMP have advised the public about the release of a 38-year-old inmate who they consider to be a high risk to reoffend.

Bradley Cory Keenatch, was released from prison on March 10, 2022 after serving the entirety of his sentence. Police say he has a history of both violent and sexual offences connected to substance use, and has told RCMP he intends to live on Big River First Nation.

RCMP emphasized that the information about Keenatch’s criminal history and place of residence were provided solely so the public could take preventative safety measures, and not so they could engage in unlawful or harmful acts of vigilantism.

Keenatch completed several educational programs for high intensity sex offenders while serving his sentence. That includes violence prevention and substance abuse programs, as well as attending Indigenous cultural awareness meetings. Police say Keenatch made limited progress during these sessions, and is at a high risk to reoffend sexually or violently after his release.

The Saskatchewan RCMP High Risk Offender Unit is currently working with its provincial partners to have conditions imposed on Keenatch for the next two years.

Keenatch is under a court-ordered curfew confining him to his residence between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. every night. He must live at an approved residence, and cannot move to a new location.

He is not allowed to possess or consume alcohol or drugs not proscribed by a medical doctor, and cannot enter bars or liquor stores. He also cannot possess firearms, ammunition, crossbows or explosive substances.

Police say Keenatch has a history of non-compliance with release conditions.

Keenatch is described at an Indigenous male of medium build who stands 5’10 tall and weighs around 179 pounds. He has brown eyes, short black hair, and the word “Charmaine” tattooed on the interior of his right arm. He has a complex drawing with black roses tattooed on his left hand, wrist and lower arm.

Residents who have questions or concerns about Keenatch’s release are encouraged to contact Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590. To report an incident, call Big River RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The RCMP safety advisory was issued under the authority of the Saskatchewan Public Disclosure Act.