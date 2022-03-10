Police looking for identity of suspect in wilful damage complaint

On Thursday, the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect in relation to a report of wilful damage in the 3300 Block of Dent Crescent.

The suspect is seen in the photo wearing a black jacket and light coloured jogging pants. He is alleged to have damaged a vehicle parked in the area around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, before driving away in the red car parked across the street with the driver door open.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 306-953-4222 or submit an anonymous tip online through Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/248