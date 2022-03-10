Paper Excellence donates to Indigenous Women Entrepeneurship Fund

Paper Excellence announced this week a $50,000 donation to the Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Fund operated by Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business (CCAB).

The Indigenous Women Entrepreneurship Fund (IWEF) provides grants to Indigenous women-owned businesses who may lack access to conventional financing. For a business to qualify for the program, it must be at least 51% owned and controlled by an Indigenous (First Nations, Métis or Inuit) woman and be registered in Canada.

“Paper Excellence is focused on building beneficial business partnerships and supporting community investment with initiatives that focus on business capacity, education, health and culture, and sustainability projects,” Graham Kissack, Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety, and Corporate Communications, said in a release.

“Thanks to the recent research (Oct 2021) carried out by our partners at CCAB, we know that Indigenous women entrepreneurs across Canada have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and we see stepping up and supporting these economic initiatives as one way to live out our Commitment to Indigenous Peoples.”

“We are grateful to Paper Excellence for their support and commitment to Indigenous women in business through an investment in the IWEF program,” CCAB President and CEO, Tabatha Bull said, “Supporting economic initiatives for Indigenous women and entrepreneurs is a great step toward reconciliation.”

The CCAB positions Indigenous business at the focal point for strengthening Indigenous communities, promoting progressive and prosperous relationships, and growing a new economy based on mutual respect and shared prosperity. Successful applicants of the IWEF receive a Certified Aboriginal Business membership during the first year of their grant that allows the business to participate in the Aboriginal Procurement Marketplace as well as valuable networking events.