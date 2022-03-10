PA Police Service suspends two officers who responded to domestic dispute that ended in 13-month-old child’s death

The Prince Albert Police Service has suspended two officers from active duty pending the outcome of an investigation into how police handled a domestic dispute that ended in the death of a 13-month-old child.

Police Chief Jon Bergen announced the suspension on Thursday. Bergen said the suspension will continue until the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission (PCC) unveils the results of their investigation into the incident.

Further decisions on the officers’ future will depend on the facts and evidence included in the PCC report.

“We understand that based on the PCC’s analysis of the preliminary evidence available, the scope of the independent investigation will include a full investigation of the nature and implications of the response undertaken by the two officers who attended the first call to the residence, based on legal standards imposed on police by legislation and by police conduct regulations,” Bergen said in a media release.

The PCC report will also look into the actions of three senior supervisory officers who were on duty at relevant times during the shift.

Bergen said he’s confident the community will closely follow the PCC investigation through to its conclusion, so residents will have the benefit of full and accurate information before reaching any conclusions. However, Bergen said he also understands it’s an emotional situation.

“We hear the expectations of us,” he said. “We are listening, and as a police service, we are committed to continuing to listen and to live up to the expectation on us.”

“Our members are highly trained to do increasingly difficult work in service of all members of our community

Indigenous leaders from the FSIN and PAGC called for the two police officers to be fired during a press conference on March 2. PAPS deputy chief Farica Prince has been coordinating discussions between the police and local Indigenous officials.

Prince said the police administration and Board of Police Commissioners have strongly resolved to continue “constructive and meaningful dialogue” with Indigenous leaders.

The Daily Herald has reached out to the PAGC for comment.

Kaij Brass, Tanner’s father, has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the case. Kaij Brass remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday. The charge has not been proven in court.

The incident occurred on Feb. 10 in a residence on the 200 block of 23rd Street West. Officers were called to the scene at 5:44 a.m. after reports of a family dispute.

Police left the residence with Tanner’s mother, Kyla Frenchman, leaving Kaij behind with Tanner. Officers were then called back to the residence shortly before 11 a.m. the same day, where they found Tanner dead.